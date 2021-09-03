The FBI wants students to stay safe as they go about spending time surfing the internet, and is inviting them to take part in its Safe Online Surfing challenge.
The challenge is a national program that seeks to prevent crimes against children, and more than 1.4 million students nationwide have taken part.
“The FBI’s mission is to protect the people, and one of the ways we do that is through prevention, which is sometimes more important. We are looking to expand the program to other communities that may not have been involved in the past,” said FBI Public Affairs Officer Limary Cruz-Rubio.
Through a series of interactive lessons, students learn about protecting personal information, cyber bullying, social networking, cell phone and gaming safety, and copyright law, Janet Rosa, community outreach specialist, explained.
“We are asking teachers and students to participate and familiarize themselves with safety tips so they can be responsible cyber citizens,” Rosa said.
Students in third through eighth grade can participate in the free program.
Teachers who wish to teach cyber safety can also register their classes online.
Those who participate will receive a certificate and may be recognized by the FBI on a national level.
For more information, visit sos.fbi.gov.