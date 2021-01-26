U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert is warning of a new round of scams as another wave of economic stimulus checks make their way into the community.
Shappert and Tyler Hatcher, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation in Miami, issued a news release saying that “criminals are taking advantage of the second round of Economic Impact Payments — as well as the approaching tax filing season — to trick honest taxpayers out of their hard-earned money.”
“With the roll-out of additional Economic Impact Payments intended to relieve the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic, con artists and scammers are using every opportunity to take advantage of innocent people. All Americans should take care to protect their personal information — especially during tax season — and to resist ‘to-good-to-be-true’ claims related to COVID-19 and Economic Payment scams,” said Shappert. “We encourage concerned citizens to contact local or federal law enforcement if they receive emails, text messages, or phone calls which seem suspicious. If you see something, say something.”
COVID-19 scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through the online complaint form. Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Reports can be made online at TIPS.TIGTA.GOV.
Taxpayers who receive unsolicited emails or social media attempts to gather information that appear to be from either the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS, should forward the message to phishing@irs.gov. Taxpayers are encouraged not to engage potential scammers online or on the phone.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes visit IRS.gov. Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.