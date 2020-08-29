A team of independent monitors has concluded that the V.I. Police Department is no longer in compliance with a federal consent decree, and “are falling measurably short of fulfilling their promise to preserve and protect the constitutional rights and privileges of residents they have sworn to guard,” according to a new report filed Friday in U.S. District Court.
After more than a decade of court-ordered reform efforts intended to curb police brutality, V.I. Police achieved substantial compliance with the consent decree in December 2018. That triggered a two-year monitoring period, during which the department must show officers were no longer using excessive force, after which a judge will decide whether to release the territory from supervision.
But the Independent Monitoring Team (IMT), tasked with overseeing the department’s compliance, instead has found “troubling evidence of unlawful, prohibited use of force, reminiscent of the conditions which launched the [consent decree] in the first place.”
Because of the violations and the involvement of senior leadership, the monitors have questioned if the department is capable of policing itself.
V.I. Assistant Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs filed a response Aug. 24, alleging the monitoring team is biased.
“It is irrefutable that VIPD has made considerable strides in the last ten years of the consent decree. VIPD is performing tasks on a daily basis and has in place systems and procedures that did not exist 10 years ago. To say that ‘VIPD has not transitioned to constitutional policing’ is patently false,” Thomas-Jacobs wrote. “This dismal evaluation so close to the end of the V.I. two-year monitoring period and at this late stage of the consent decree is highly suspect and questionable.”
A hearing on the matter has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
Thomas-Jacobs objected in her filing to the monitors’ ongoing review of four particularly egregious cases, and wrote that “repeated reporting on the same cases serves no other purpose than to unnecessarily increase the cost of monitoring and superfluously lengthens the quarterly report,” according to her response on behalf of V.I. Police. “At this time when the territory is in a financial tailspin, exacerbated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, it can ill afford to pay for the [monitor’s] duplicitous work.”
Referring to the four cases, the monitors found that V.I. Police are failing at every level when it comes to stopping officers from using excessive force. “We believe the court’s December 2018 finding of initial and substantial compliance should be reversed,” the monitor’s wrote Aug. 14.
But Thomas-Jacobs’ response criticizes nearly every one of the monitors’ findings, and “even with the continuing challenges and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, VIPD remains committed to maintaining substantial compliance with each provision of the consent decree,” she wrote.
While monitors found there were often delays in following up on use of force incidents by officers, their position “does not adequately represent the process or the industry standard for the review of use of force incidents that includes agencies that wait an excess of two years to receive a prosecutorial opinion before they move forward with a review of a serious use of force incident,” Thomas-Jacobs wrote.
The monitors have also consistently criticized the V.I. Attorney General’s Office — which is representing the V.I. Police department in federal court and defending its compliance with the consent decree — for failing to prosecute officers for criminal misconduct.
“To set the record straight, the Virgin Islands Department of Justice is not under a consent decree, only VIPD,” Thomas-Jacobs wrote. “The IMT has no control over the Attorney General’s prosecutorial discretion.
“The [monitor] has overstepped its authority by demanding that VIAG prosecute certain cases.”
The monitors also found serious deficiencies in the way the department is handling citizen complaints, and identified policy violations including “inappropriate interviews, leading questions, not addressing all misconduct, not identifying or interviewing all necessary witnesses and discouraging complaints.”
Thomas-Jacobs countered “it should be pointed out there were no cases in which a citizen complaint was sustained.”
In terms of the Early Intervention Program (EIP) — which is intended to alert to signs of trouble with a particular officer — monitors noted police couldn’t identify who is in charge of the program.
“This inquiry is disingenuous,” she countered. “As the EIP policy outlines, no one individual is in charge of EIP .”
Other instances of department failures include a deputy chief who “approved his own use of force incident,” according to the report. “This is at least the third incident the IMT has assessed in which the same deputy chief approved his own use of force investigation.”
The “deputy chief may have signed off on his own report approximately two years ago, however, and there is no evidence of it reoccurring,” Thomas-Jacobs countered.
In the last three months, the department documented 22 use of force incidents. Of the 10 incidents assessed by the monitors, 90% were not in compliance with the consent decree’s requirements that such incidents be thoroughly investigated, and “reflect an agency making the same use of force investigation errors repetitively,” according to the monitors’ report.
While the monitors said the department is falling further out of compliance with the consent decree’s requirements, Thomas-Jacobs said that the team’s “suggestion that a do-over is required is extremely disquieting in light of the progress that has been made and reports by the parties to the court month ... Besides, if the IMT assessment is correct, then the monitoring that the IMT has provided for the last decade has been an absolute failure and years of technical assistance has not borne fruit. Maybe now is the time for the court and the parties to revisit the structure of the consent decree and implement a new compliance assessment system, as the current system in place is surely not working.”
She went on to argue that the consent decree “has cost this territory millions of taxpayers’ dollars,” and argued the monitors are no longer objective. “Rather than working with VIPD to end the consent decree, it appears that the IMT is celebrating any mishaps by VIPD and does not even have the self-control to not express their joy in such instances,” she wrote.
She included as an attached exhibit an email thread between head of the monitoring team, Charles Gruber, and Deputy Commissioner Jason Marsh concerning a digital case file emailed to the monitoring team by police that could not be opened.
“This is totally unacceptable! Cannot open or access! Cannot get any information about what happened, when it happened, what VIPD did or didn’t do, status of case, accurate tracking numbers, accurate identification information on personnel involved, investigating, reviewing, overseeing, compiling, accepting or providing adequate oversight! Other than that I’m am just thrilled to see another total collapse of oversight by the VIPD and the Territory!” Gruber wrote.
“With this spontaneous out spewing of bias, how can VIPD trust any assessment by the IMT?” Thomas-Jacobs wrote.