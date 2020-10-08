While Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s moratorium on residential evictions has expired, a federal moratorium will continue to provide tenant protections through the end of the year.
According to a Government House statement, Bryan’s moratorium on evictions, which stemmed from an executive order in March, and which sought to protect residents who were feeling the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, expired on Sept. 27 for both residential and commercial tenants.
However, separate from Bryan’s executive order, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order temporarily halting residential evictions on Sept. 4.
The order, which applies to the territory, will remain in effect until Dec. 31.
Government House is advising residents with any concerns regarding a possible eviction to seek the advice of an attorney who is licensed by the V.I. Bar Association to determine whether the CDC order applies to their situation.
This CDC order is a temporary eviction moratorium to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. It does not relieve any individual of any obligation to pay rent, make a housing payment, or comply with any other obligation that the individual may have under a tenancy, lease, or similar contract, according to the Federal Register.