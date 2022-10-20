Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. held a press conference Thursday to announce a new program that will use $20 million in federal funding to start addressing the territory’s housing crisis.

The program will help first-time homebuyers secure financing through a partnership between the V.I. government and local banks, which will be administered through the V.I. Economic Development Authority.

