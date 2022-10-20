Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. held a press conference Thursday to announce a new program that will use $20 million in federal funding to start addressing the territory’s housing crisis.
The program will help first-time homebuyers secure financing through a partnership between the V.I. government and local banks, which will be administered through the V.I. Economic Development Authority.
The program is being backed by $20 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is designed to help local governments and communities recover economically after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryan said the program is already open, and was developed over the last 90 days to help moderate-income potential homebuyers who do not qualify for low-income programs through the V.I. Housing Finance Authority.
Applicants must have been a resident of the Virgin Islands for at least three years prior to signing the sales contract, and the program is also open to applicants who were prior residents of the territory for at least 10 years and have opted to return, or who were born in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Bryan said he hopes the program will help provide more affordable housing for critical government employees like teachers and police officers.
Homebuyers are encouraged to apply for conventional mortgages through local banks, and the program will provide up to $200,000 in gap financing for eligible applicants who can make a down payment of at least $5,000. The earnest money requirement can be waived for veterans holding a certificate of eligibility or an honorable discharge via the DD214, according to information from Government House.
EDA CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. said all of the territory’s banks are participating, and the program provides gap financing to help applicants secure a bank loan, which becomes a grant after 10 years of occupancy in the home.
He explained that the program is designed to encourage long-term residency and expand the affordable housing market.
“I don’t need to tell you, we’re in a housing crunch here in the Virgin Islands. It’s bad in St. Croix, but it’s worse in St. Thomas, and it’s absolutely deplorable in St. John,” Biggs said.
Applicants who qualify for a conventional mortgage will be eligible for gap financing in the form of a “soft second mortgage,” Biggs said, and “after 10 years that mortgage will fall out.”
The 10-year occupancy rule is to ensure homebuyers don’t abuse the program and turn around for a quick sale, and those who do sell before 10 years will be liable for repayment of some or all of the second mortgage, he said.
In the event of bankruptcy, Biggs said the bank loan would take priority over the EDA program’s.
Eligible participants may use the program to make a conventional home purchase, do renovation, or construction from the ground-up, Biggs said.
Single-family and multi-family properties are allowed, limited to three dwellings on a homesite.
The program also allows for a secondary apartment unit to help homeowners generate rental income — but that unit must comply with the affordable rent requirements, “so we’re helping you to help somebody else,” Biggs said. “It not only creates more housing, it creates more affordable housing.”
He emphasized that participants cannot turn that apartment unit into an Airbnb or short-term rental property and charge exorbitant rates. “That is not the purpose of this program,” he said
Representatives from Banco Popular, FirstBank, Oriental Bank, and the Bank of St. Croix joined Bryan during Thursday’s press conference.
For more information about the “V.I. Slice Moderate Income Homeownership Program,” contact the V.I. Economic Development Authority at 340-714-1700 in the St. Thomas-St. John District or 340-773-6499 on St. Croix.
