Governor Albert Bryan Jr. announced that the White House has approved his request for federal support in protecting the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s water plant on St. Croix from becoming overrun by the large influx of sargassum seaweed threatening to disrupt normal water production on that island.

The scope of the federal declaration is limited to actions taken by the federal government at the request of the territory to protect the offshore water intake operations in Estate Richmond so it can continue operating at normal levels.