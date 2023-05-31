A lawyer defending the U.S. government in its ongoing dispute with EHI Acquisitions over ownership of Caneel Bay Resort says the company’s arguments are “rife with contradictions” and defy “logic and common sense,” according to a recent filing in U.S. District Court.
EHI Acquisitions filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.
The government is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, or enter judgement in favor of the United States.
The lengthy legal battle over the property goes back to an agreement struck in 1983, when developer Laurance Rockefeller’s nonprofit Jackson Hole Preserve Inc. donated the land to the National Park Service. But Jackson Hole retained the right to operate the resort until September 2023 in an unusual “Retained Use Estate” agreement, which allowed private contractors like EHI to operate the exclusive luxury hotel in the national park on St. John.
According to the latest filing Friday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joycelyn Hewlett, EHI’s opposition to the government’s motion to dismiss “is rife with contradictions. It also shows a fundamental misunderstanding of Jackson Hole Preserve’s 1983 conveyance to the United States.”
EHI, the plaintiff in the case, contends that Jackson Hole Preserve “intended to donate the land, not to the United States, but to Plaintiff. This defies logic and common sense,” Hewlett wrote.
The company is arguing that Jackson Hole Preserve didn’t intend for Caneel Bay to become part of the park, but instead “intended to donate its 150 acres of prime beachfront property to a private, commercial business to do with as it pleases,” which is “totally contrary” to the nonprofit’s purposes, according to Hewlett.
Since it was founded in 1940 by John D. Rockefeller Jr. and his son Laurance, Jackson Hole Preserve has given more than 33,000 acres of land to the federal government for national parks in Wyoming, the Virgin Islands, and New York State, and “has built visitor facilities in these areas and contributed several million dollars to their maintenance,” according to Hewlett.
EHI’s assertion that Jackson Hole intended for Caneel Bay “to be owned and controlled, free of cost, by a commercial entity is specious,” she added.
Much of Caneel Bay was destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes, and the resort has not reopened to overnight guests.
The National Park Service announced in July 2021 that after the RUE expires in 2023, there will be a competitive lease process to redevelop Caneel Bay resort, after outcry from St. Johnians who demanded federal officials consider input from ancestral Virgin Islanders.
The quiet title claim filed by EHI added another layer of complexity to the already fraught situation, as the company argued that a “reverter” clause in the 1983 indenture meant the property now belongs to EHI.
Hewlett said the company is incorrect, and does not have right to invoke the clause — and hasn’t met the conditions to assert the clause even if it did have the authority.
While EHI claims its offer to sell Caneel Bay was rejected by the government, triggering the clause, Hewlett said the offer was never valid because EHI has mortgage liens on the RUE and improvements to Caneel Bay.
Since it acquired the RUE and improvements to the site in 2004, EHI has had mortgage liens on both. The mortgages meant that the offer was defective because EHI could not terminate the RUE, which is a requirement of the 1983 indenture, Hewlett added.
Hewlett concluded that the court should dismiss EHI’s claim, or grant summary judgement to the government.
EHI’s response is due by June 8, and Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller is holding a virtual status conference with the parties on June 9, according to court records.
