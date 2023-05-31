Caneel Bay damage

The remains of the hurricane-ravaged Caneel Bay Resort on St. John.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

A lawyer defending the U.S. government in its ongoing dispute with EHI Acquisitions over ownership of Caneel Bay Resort says the company’s arguments are “rife with contradictions” and defy “logic and common sense,” according to a recent filing in U.S. District Court.

EHI Acquisitions filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.

