A multinational criminal conspiracy used bogus email addresses to siphon money from unsuspecting businesses in the Virgin Islands and other jurisdictions into a Nigerian bank account, according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
One of the individuals involved, Marvellous Eghaghe, was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 19 and charged with wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The indictment was unsealed after Eghaghe was arrested in Houston, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Eghaghe created a company in Texas, “Iriavel International, Inc.,” which “had no regular legitimate line of business, employees, or customers,” according to the indictment.
From March 2018 to April 2019, Eghaghe and others used the company’s bank account to devise a scheme in which they’d “intrude upon e-mail communications” of legitimate businesses. The various victims and companies targeted by the fraud are identified in court documents by their initials, and are located in St. Thomas, Colombia, Alabama and Texas.
The scheme, commonly known as “spoofing,” involved the impersonation of one of the legitimate parties to trick the other party into wiring money to the scammers. The V.I. Water and Power Authority lost more than $2 million in a similar scam in 2018, after hackers using an email address that appeared to belong to a vendor instructed WAPA to issue payments via wire transfer to fraudulent accounts. The hackers subsequently transferred the $2.16 million “to other accounts in China and elsewhere,” according to court records.
On March 9, 2018, Eghaghe and his co-conspirators intruded on a St. Thomas property transaction involving an attorney representing the seller and a law firm representing the buyer, according to the indictment, and “via fraudulent e-mail communications, caused $108,637.81 in funds” intended for a real estate closing to be transferred to the Iriavel account.
Separately, between February and March of 2018, Eghaghe’s conspiracy “forged over $2 million worth of checks” from a business in Alabama without the company’s authorization, and deposited the stolen funds into bank accounts controlled by Eghaghe and his co-conspirators, according to the indictment.
In addition, Eghaghe’s conspiracy “convinced a representative” of a company based in Colombia to electronically transfer $34,965 into the Iriavel account on March 6, 2018, and convinced a victim identified as “N.D.” to transfer another $48,000, according to the nine-page indictment. Eghaghe “spent, transferred, and otherwise removed” the stolen funds from the Iriavel account “within days of said funds entering into the account, before the Iriavel account was force-closed by the bank.”
He withdrew approximately $70,600 from the Iriavel account, purchased $13,510 in money orders from the account’s funds, and made more than $30,000 in other electronic transfers between March 6, 2018, and March 13, 2018, according to the indictment.
In addition, “Eghaghe electronically transferred $40,000 in fraudulently-obtained funds from the Iriavel account, an account in the United States, to a bank account in Nigeria,” on March 13, 2018, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors have asked the court to order Eghaghe to forfeit all fraudulently obtained funds if he is convicted. The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Brooks.