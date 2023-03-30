ST. THOMAS — A federal judge has dismissed a legal malpractice claim filed by the former owners of a concrete company, ruling that the court does not have jurisdiction over the claims against their former attorney of more than a decade.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy issued Thursday’s order sua sponte, meaning that neither party raised the issue.

