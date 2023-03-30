ST. THOMAS — A federal judge has dismissed a legal malpractice claim filed by the former owners of a concrete company, ruling that the court does not have jurisdiction over the claims against their former attorney of more than a decade.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy issued Thursday’s order sua sponte, meaning that neither party raised the issue.
The plaintiffs are Douglas Gurlea, Thomas Brunt IV, and Shane Brunt, who owned and operated Heavy Materials concrete company on St. Thomas from 2005 to 2015.
The plaintiffs’ attorney, Michael Sheesley, initially filed the complaint nearly a year ago. He filed an amended complaint in July, naming attorney George Dudley and the law firm of Dudley Newman Feuerzig LLP as defendants.
The lawsuit claimed Dudley gave the plaintiffs bad legal advice that resulted in an antitrust investigation by the U.S. Justice Department, after Heavy Materials entered 2013 agreements with Spartan Concrete that ended a three-year-long price war.
Dudley’s attorneys John Morgenstern and J. Daryl Dodson filed a motion to dismiss the complaint, arguing that the claim is unripe because a related pending case should be decided first, and it’s unclear whether the plaintiffs suffered any losses.
“Where it is speculative whether the client has suffered an injury due to the attorney’s malpractice, the court should not adjudicate the malpractice action,” according to the motion.
Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller issued a report on March 3, recommending that the case proceed. But Molloy filed an order sua sponte three days later, questioning whether the federal court even had jurisdiction over the claims.
After briefing by both parties, Molloy issued a 16-page opinion Thursday, recounting the history of the complaint and explaining his reasons for dismissing it.
“The Plaintiffs claim that due to Dudley’s failure to become adequately informed on antitrust law or bring in an antitrust law expert, the Plaintiffs were not made aware of the ‘significant local and federal antitrust issues which [have now] caused Plaintiffs catastrophic harm,’ including an extensive criminal investigation and possible prosecution, multiple civil lawsuits in which they have been or may be called as witnesses or Defendants, and extensive legal fees to defend themselves from the foregoing or other future liabilities,” Molloy wrote.
The amended complaint asserts that Dudley’s “alleged misconduct constituted legal malpractice,” and additionally claims that the conduct resulted in negligence and breaches of contract, fiduciary duty, and the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.
“Although the Plaintiffs’ causes of action all derive from Virgin Islands law, the Plaintiffs maintain that this Court has general federal question jurisdiction over this case,” Molloy wrote.
In their brief, the plaintiffs argued that the claims were filed appropriately because the federal court will need to determine “whether the calculated structuring of these agreements posed a risk of violating federal antitrust laws,” Molloy wrote.
The plaintiffs also argued that the implication on federal law could be “substantial” and “will potentially impact numerous ‘future regulatory and judicial actions with respect to corporate and competitive behavior.’”
The defendants took no position on whether the court had subject matter jurisdiction over the claims, and Molloy concluded that the federal court does not have jursidiction.
Federal courts may only hear cases under certain circumstances, and the plaintiffs argued that the case should proceed “because ‘federal antitrust law issues are at the heart’ of their state law claims,” Molloy wrote.
“However, Plaintiffs offer little more than federal antitrust issues are embedded in their state law claim to support their case for federal jurisdiction,” and Molloy found that they failed to establish “that their state claims arise under federal law” after dissecting each argument in detail.
“In this case, Plaintiffs effectively seek to allow any state law claim to enter federal court as long the underlying issues implicate an area of federal law, particularly federal antitrust law, that is subject to the federal court’s exclusive jurisdiction,” Molloy wrote.
But if the court accepted that theory, “federal courts would be overwhelmed by a flood of state claims they had no significant interest in adjudicating simply because the claims involved one of a number of areas of federal law subject to the exclusive jurisdcition of the federal courts,” Molloy wrote.
He concluded that “opening the door to such a broad swath of state-based claims would almost assuredly disrupt the balance between the state and federal courts,” and ordered that the claim be dismissed.