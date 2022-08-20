A federal judge has ruled that several companies that filed civil claims seeking refunds of tax refunds illegally collected by the Virgin Islands government between 2016 and 2019 must take their cases to the local court. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy filed the opinion Thursday in regard to cases brought by companies that were taxed on goods imported to the territory. The government failed to assess excise tax on local manufacturers for more than 30 years, and the court found that the territory was essentially penalizing importers of goods with an additional tax in violation of the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. Attorney Alex Golubitsky brought a lawsuit against the territory in 2014 on behalf of refrigeration company Reefco Services Inc., which successfully sought a refund of the excise tax assessed on items the company imported over the years. Attorney Taylor Strickling continued to argue that the company is subject to a discriminatory tax, and the court not only issued Reefco a $5,287.74 refund, but also a November 2018 order enjoining the government from collecting excise taxes until officials prove they could do so equitably. The territory was barred from collecting more than $84 million in excise tax revenue while the injunction was in place. Molloy ruled in March 2021 that because the government had started collecting excise taxes from local manufacturers, he would lift the injunction and allow the government to resume excise tax collection on importers, in accordance with an order by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Several affected companies filed refund claims in federal court, and a Magistrate judge recommended in March that the tax comity doctrine — which “counsels lower federal courts to resist engagement in certain cases falling within their jurisdiction” — does not apply to the Virgin Islands. Molloy disagreed with the Magistrate’s finding and determined that comity applies to the territory’s excise tax law, “and that tax comity counsels in favor of dismissal of these cases so that they may be resolved in Virgin Islands courts.” Tax refund claims are subject to the territory’s three-year statute of limitations, which has narrowed the time period the companies that filed claims can seek repayment.
