A federal judge has ruled that Rembrandt Dittrich must vacate Hassel Island and leave the sail loft his late father Manfred Dittrich occupied for decades.
“It’s the end of an era. My children were supposed to inherit the business,” Dittrich told The Daily News on Tuesday, after U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy ordered him to vacate the property by Nov. 27.
U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert asked the court to evict Dittrich from Hassel Island in 2019, arguing that his late father’s permission to occupy a parcel in the National Park is non-transferable.
Manfred Dittrich, 80, one of the last remaining residents of Hassel Island, died in June 2016 after living and working on a nearly five-acre parcel for decades, paying $200 monthly rent to the federal government under a special use permit.
His son Rembrandt took over the sailmaking loft after his father’s death, and initially fought the eviction, arguing that he should be allowed to remain and carry on his father’s legacy.
A public court hearing had been set for Tuesday, according to the online docket, but the court calendar showed the meeting as being in Molloy’s private chambers.
Several people called into a public access court phone line to listen in on the hearing, but after about 10 minutes a technician for the videoconference provider said the host had left the meeting, and the court was not answering phone calls. The technician said the status of the hearing was unclear, and the line eventually disconnected.
On Tuesday afternoon, an order was filed in the public court records system showing that Molloy had issued a final ruling.
Molloy granted the government’s motion for summary judgement, and denied Dittrich’s motion to dismiss the case.
Molloy also entered a judgement for the federal government against Dittrich “for restitution of the property known as Parcel No. 3, located within VIIS Tract 15-111, Virgin Islands National Park, Hassel Island, U.S. Virgin Islands.”
If Dittrich does not vacate by Nov. 27, Molloy wrote, “the United States Marshal Service shall, at the request of the Government, cause Dittrich to be removed from the Property.”
Dittrich said Tuesday he doesn’t intend to fight the eviction order, but he is hoping the court will give him some additional time to liquidate the personal property his father accumulated over the years, and sailmaking equipment.
“There’s an infinite amount of stuff over there,” Dittrich said.
Dittrich said he is currently in Georgia dealing with child custody matters, and feels like he’s being forced to choose between his children, and returning to Hassel Island to remove his property before the court’s deadline.
He also expressed frustration with the National Park Service, which argued in court filings that “Hassel Island has important historic structures and significant historical value. The National Park Service plans to improve Hassel Island so that it could be enjoyed by residents and tourists. So long as Defendant continues to possess Plaintiff’s property unlawfully and forcefully, the National Park Service is restricted in implementing its plans and protecting its property.”
Originally a peninsula, the Danish government separated Hassel Island from St. Thomas in the 1860s in an effort to create better water flow through Charlotte Amalie harbor. Since purchasing the Virgin Islands from Denmark in 1917, the federal government has acquired the majority of the approximately 136-acre island.
When the government purchased a little over 114 acres of the island from Isidore and Ralph Paeiwonsky for $4 million cash in 1982, Manfred Dittrich was one of 17 tenants, according to court records. The federal government paid three tenants’ relocation expenses to leave Hassel Island and the remaining 14, including Manfred Dittrich, were issued Special Use Permits.
The permit authorized Manfred to continue his sail-making business but stipulated that “no one other than the named tenant could occupy the property,” according to federal prosecutors.
The park service met with Dittrich in September 2016 and issued him a Notice to Quit the property within three months, which was extended because of the large amount of material that needed to be removed from the property, according to court records.
Dittrich said he believes the Paeiwonsky family obtained the island in a “backdoor deal” after the government seized it from the Hassel family for nonpayment of taxes, and “there is a question of who actually owns the island” that the court has failed to explore.
Dittrich also said he believes he “could be an asset to the National Park, but they are just so blindsided,” and have not acknowledged his efforts to clear hiking trails, or provide a window into the island’s past for visitors.
“I am actually living history,” and “in my opinion my father was the last true sailmaker, he was a dying breed. I use computers to make sails. He didn’t do that stuff, he used a pencil,” Dittrich said. “The history and the loft itself, it was the oldest working sail loft in the Caribbean and now it will no longer be. And all those components — a tourist attraction, come, shake my hand, get an autograph, stuff like that, they’re eliminating that as a possibility, in the name of it being a national park.”
Dittrich said he is exploring ways to sell off the remaining boats, canvas, steel, sewing machines, and equipment on the property, and anyone interested in purchasing items can contact him at 340-474-0918.