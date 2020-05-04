Prosecutors have asked a judge to revoke the supervised term of release for Jimmy Davis, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl on St. Croix just days after being freed from custody, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Davis, 42, has a lengthy criminal history and accumulated “a significant amount of ‘jail credit,’” while awaiting trial in several recent criminal cases, according to a motion filed Tuesday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alphonso Andrews Jr.
