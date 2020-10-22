The U.S. Labor Department has filed a civil action against Tennessee-based SRS Inc., claiming the company committed numerous violations of federal law during disaster recovery work after the 2017 hurricanes, including “sometimes not paying their laborers any wages.”
Attorneys for U.S. Labor Secretary and plaintiff Eugene Scalia filed the complaint in U.S. District Court on July 17 and SRS, Inc. and CEO Charles Pickett of Mississippi, who is also named as a defendant, have until Nov. 2 to respond.
The action claims that Pickett violated several sections of the Fair Labor Standards Act and is seeking to recover back wages, liquidated damages, and to enjoin the company from future “acts and practices” that violate federal labor laws.
The company specializes in construction management and disaster recovery, and entered into a subcontract with Patriot Response Group, LLC in July 2018 to provide services for the Sheltering Temporary Essential Power, or “STEP” Emergency Home Repair program, according to the complaint.
The violations occurred between July 17 and Oct. 12, 2018, when Pickett arranged for laborers to fly from the mainland to the Virgin Islands where they “often worked upwards of 50 hours per week to repair devastated homes,” according to the complaint. “However, in violation of the Act, Defendants deprived the laborers of their rightfully owed wages by unlawfully classifying them as independent contractors of other entities instead of as Defendants’ employees; paying day rates without any overtime premiums; and failing to pay for all hours worked.”
Pickett “violated the minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping requirements” of the law, and “failed to keep complete and accurate records of employees’ hours and pay,” according to the complaint.
Laborers were typically paid between $120 and $160 per 10-hour day, and “sometimes worked 11 hours per day or more,” and “sometimes worked 60 or more hours per week,” according to the civil action. In one instance, a laborer worked 70 hours for the week of Aug. 26, 2018, but “laborers’ day rates did not change regardless of the number of overtime hours they worked in a week.”
Federal law requires employers to pay one-and-one-half times workers’ regular rates for each hour over 40 hours they work in a week, but the complaint claims Pickett’s workers didn’t even get minimum wage in some cases.
The complaint says workers are entitled to unpaid overtime with interest. It does not identify the number of employees or the amount they may be owed, and says there may be other employees not yet known to the government who are owed compensation.