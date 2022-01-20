V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced Wednesday that the territory has been awarded nearly $100 million in new funding for flood control projects on St. Thomas.
Plaskett, in released statement Wednesday evening, said the Biden administration announced earlier “the Army Corps of Engineers is investing $14 billion in 500 projects across the nation that focus on strengthening critical supply chains.”
“Today, I am happy to announce $99 million in new funding for the Turpentine Run Flood Control Project and the Savan Gut Phase II flood control project,” Plaskett, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said in the prepared statement. “Virgin Islanders know that these projects are in urgent need of completion.”
According to Plaskett, the funding “will soon be headed to the Virgin Islands to complete longstanding resiliency projects.”
The funding, she said, will help the territory “physically complete and close out Savan Gut Phase II as well as the project at Turpentine Run. Also included was $500,000 for pre-construction engineering and design to be completed for the flood risk management project at Estate La Grange on St. Croix.”
“This is a historic investment for the Virgin Islands on projects which have been years in the making,” Plaskett said. “I’m grateful for the information and support of the Department of Public Works and the Virgin Islands Port Authority in particular, both agencies provided information and support for our relentless prodding of the Army Corps to build these projects in the Virgin Islands.”
Turpentine Run is funded via the 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the Savan project is funded via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, according to the news release.