ST. THOMAS — A Dominicano man previously deported after being convicted of heroin possession has been charged with illegally re-entering the Virgin Islands, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Timoteo Upia-Frias, 73, is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, after Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller ruled that there are no conditions of release that will guarantee his appearance at trial.
Arraignment is scheduled for July 28.
In March 2020, Enforcement and Removal Operations Officers began a surge operation targeting undocumented immigrants in the Virgin Islands, according to an affidavit filed June 14 by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
Upia-Frias was previously arrested on St. Thomas in 2007 and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute after Drug Enforcement Administration agents said he and two other men attempted to sell two kilograms of the drug in front of a Lindbergh Bay restaurant.
While a jury convicted Upia-Frias, the two other co-defendants were acquitted.
He was subsequently deported to the Dominican Republic on Sept. 6, 2016.
The surge operation lead to the discovery of multiple undocumented immigrants, including Upia-Frias, who had returned the same area he lived and worked in at the time of his 2007 arrest.
He was arrested June 11 and charged with illegally returning to the United States. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.