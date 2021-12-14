Nine people have been charged with a cocaine smuggling operation that used a fleet of Jet Skis to transport bricks of the drug from Mermaid’s Chair on St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Ben Carrasquillosanto, Esteban Rafael Borrome Diaz, Jonathan Fernandez Montesino, Jose Manuel Mates Gozales, Smarling Villio De Los Santo, Guillermo Morales, Wilfredo Ricardo Vazquez Lopez, and Emmanuel Rodriguez Rodriguez were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine
The case began at around 9 a.m. Saturday, when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft detected four personal watercrafts, also called Jet Skis, traveling from Puerto Rico toward the island of Culebra, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency.
The Jet Skis appeared to refuel before traveling east toward St. Thomas, and agents requested assistance from the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations.
“Agents from multiple federal agencies responded in anticipation of a potential drug smuggling operation,” according to the affidavit. The agent added that “drug traffickers utilize multiple Jet Skis to transport narcotics between islands,” and traffickers “often utilize the beach locations on the west end of St. Thomas to meet Jet Skis and other vessels due to the proximity of beaches being closest to Culebra, PR.”
The aircraft kept watch as the four Jet Skis continued toward Mermaid’s Chair, a narrow beach at the extreme West End of St. Thomas, accessible by vehicle via the entrance of Botany Bay Preserve, a gated housing development monitored by private security officers.
The aircraft also saw a red Jeep Wrangler approaching the beach by land, and “multiple occupants” got out and carried duffle bags to the four jet skiers, who then traveled back toward Culebra, according to the affidavit.
Agents stopped the red Jeep at the gate to Botany Bay and detained all six occupants — the driver, Diaz, and passengers Lopez, Montesino, De Los Santo, Rodriguez, and Morales.
Agents found a Glock handgun in plain view, and another Glock in the center console next to Montesino’s bag, which did not have a serial number, according to the affidavit.
Agents contacted counterparts in Puerto Rico and arranged for a law enforcement vessel there to detain the jet skiers, who failed to stop when ordered and led agents on a chase toward Culebra.
Near the island, the four vessels split up and went different directions, and a man on a red Jet Ski fell into the water and was able to get back on “ultimately fled the area on the ski,” according to the affidavit.
Agents followed a yellow Jet Ski to a beach, where they recovered a duffel bag near the vessel that contained 26 bricks of cocaine, according to an affidavit.
St. Thomas agents followed a silver Jet Ski and detained the driver, identified as Jose Manuel Martes Gonzalez — a “former Puerto Rico Police Department” officer and suspected drug smuggler who is known to agents, according to the affidavit.
Agents later received information that a black and purple Jet Ski had been loaded onto a trailer in Las Croabas, a town on the northeast coast of Puerto Rico, and agents responded and identified the driver as Carrasquillosanto, who had been photographed by the aircraft hauling a duffel bag off the beach at Mermaid’s Chair, according to the affidavit. Carrasquillosanto confirmed that he was the individual in the photo and was placed under arrest.
Carrasquillosanto was stopped by St. Thomas CBP marine units three months ago while traveling on a Jet Ski from St. Thomas to Puerto Rico at midnight, and fled from law enforcement at that time, according to the affidavit.
Agents — who suspected him of drug smuggling — “eventually detained Carrasquillosanto and obtained his information.”
The affidavit does not give a total weight of the cocaine recovered.