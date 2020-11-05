A woman who moved to Georgia in 2014 fraudulently claimed disaster relief benefits on her former home in St. Croix after the 2017 hurricanes, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Cole filed an amended complaint Wednesday against the woman, Rebecca Russell, on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Russell applied for and accepted $12,500 in disaster relief benefits that she was not entitled to receive, and is liable for that amount as well as “treble damages and civil penalties as permitted by law,” according to the complaint.
Cole wrote that Russell separated from her husband in 2012, and bought a house in Georgia in 2014 that has been her primary residence ever since.
Following the 2017 hurricanes in Sept. 2017, the federal government offered financial assistance to victims of the major disaster who were “displaced from their pre-disaster primary residences,” and Russell submitted an online application to FEMA on Sept. 22, 2017, claiming her home in Hannah’s Rest had suffered storm damage, according to the complaint. Russell claimed the home was her primary residence and she had been living there at the time of the disaster, but “at the time defendant made this statement, it was false.”
FEMA awarded Russell “$12,501.51 in disaster relief assistance, which included: $5,841 for home repairs; $2,296 for rental assistance; and $4,364 for personal property loss,” according to the complaint. “FEMA disaster assistance is not available to repair damage to homes that were not occupied by the owner. Because Defendant did not occupy the home at 13 Hannah’s Rest, St. Croix, U.S.V.I. at the time of the disaster, she was not eligible to receive financial assistance for repair damage.”
Russell “knowingly presented” the “false or fraudulent claims to the United States,” according to the complaint includes three counts, including presentation of false claims, making or using a false record or statement, and unjust enrichment.