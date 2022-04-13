The federal government is seeking forfeiture of a $180,000, 30-foot Hellkat catamaran once owned by Marc J. Thomas, who was shot and killed on St. Thomas in October, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Before his death at 31, a federal investigation had linked Thomas to drug and money laundering operations, and after he was killed, law enforcement officers found cocaine and $750,000 cash hidden at his Mahogany Run apartment, according to a declaration by a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
The declaration details the facts supporting a complaint for forfeiture of the 2020 Hellkat, which was filed Tuesday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Tyson-Floyd.
Federal agents investigating a man named Daniel Ramos, 21, of St. Croix, learned that he was traveling to St. Thomas in early 2021 to meet with Thomas, and set up surveillance on the pair, according to the declaration.
Ramos was arrested on March 6, 2021, and charged with smuggling about a pound of marijuana to St. Thomas on the seaplane, and agents learned Thomas would be traveling to Florida to possibly purchase marijuana, according to the declaration.
On March 11, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents searched Thomas’ luggage as he returned to St. Thomas from Miami, and found $49,000 cash in vacuum-sealed bags. The CBP seized the cash, and Thomas did not contest its administrative forfeiture by Homeland Security for money laundering violations.
Seven months later, on Oct. 3, V.I. Police responded to a shooting at Vitraco Park Mall in which Thomas was killed, along with another victim, Keris Kareem Phipps.
Thomas’ previous criminal history included a 2009 arrest for gun possession and a 2013 arrest for robbery. Phipps, who was a St. Kitts native, was charged with attempted murder on Tortola in 2009, according to the declaration.
V.I. Police have not charged anyone in connection with the double homicide.
Police at the time found a handgun in the truck Thomas had driven to the scene, as well as a key to another truck he owned that agents later located at his home in Mahogany Run. Hours after the murder — early on the morning of Oct. 4 — Thomas’ family contacted police and said their home in Bordeaux had been ransacked, according to the declaration.
Officers went to Thomas’ apartment in Mahogany Run, where a woman who identified herself as his girlfriend gave consent to a search, “as she was concerned that someone was looking for something in Thomas’ family home in Bordeaux.”
V.I. Police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration agents searched the apartment and found two vacuum-sealed bags containing about $750,000 cash hidden inside. They also searched the truck parked outside, and found seven vacuum-sealed bags of cocaine, according to the declaration.
The truck bed also held mounting brackets for outboard motors, a red leather headrest, and a trailer hitch.
Police received information later that day about the Hellkat, which was at a storage yard in the area of Sugar Bay Resort, and obtained a federal search and seizure warrant for it on Oct. 5.
Inside the truck, investigators said they also found financial documents indicating that Thomas had been trying to keep his ownership of the boat hidden from law enforcement, selling it to another man for half its appraised value in cash, who then registered it in his name, according to the declaration.
That individual has filed a claim to the vessel, according to court records.
There was also a letter authorizing a man named Le’ Shaughn Smith to handle repairs and storage of the Hellkat from March 2021, to completion.
Smith, who was arrested for drug offenses in 2015 and 2016, was shot and killed in Tortola on Feb. 24. His death is under investigation by the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, according to the declaration.
The special agent concluded that Thomas bought the Hellkat in 2020 when he was working as a landscaper, “during a time when he earned insufficient income to make a cash purchase of the vessel. More likely than not, the proceeds used to purchase the Hellkat vessel, engines, and trailer were proceeds of Thomas’ drug trafficking activities,” according to the declaration. Despite the 2021 registration in another individual’s name, Thomas “had possession and control” of the Hellkat and “was the true owner of the vessel.”