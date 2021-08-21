U.S. authorities are charging three men in the smuggling of 1,749 pounds of cocaine aboard a boat intercepted off Colombia.
The men, Inocencio Espana Castillo, Nestor Andres Vera Escalante and Jairo Ernesto Riascos Preciado, are each being charged in the St. Thomas division of the Virgin Islands District Court with one count of possession of a controlled substance while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and conspiracy, according to court documents. The interdiction occurred July 12 while the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk was on patrol in the Eastern Pacific.
The crew intercepted a low-profile vessel 125 nautical miles south-southwest of Isla De Molpelo, Colombia, according to an affidavit filed Thursday by a DEA special agent assigned to the Virgin Islands.
The vessel displayed no signs of nationality and “was later determined to be a vessel without nationality, thus subject to the jurisdiction of the United States,” according to the affidavit, which said the Coast Guard became suspicious of the boat because of its design, lack of navigational lights and because it was “operating in a known drug vector.”
The Mohawk launched a helicopter and pursuit vessel, and the three occupants complied with investigators.
A boarding team removed a bale in plain sight from inside the hull of the vessel that field-tested positive for cocaine, and “conducted a destructive search on the top deck of the vessel to safely remove remaining contraband,” according to the affidavit. “The interception of the vessel resulted in the seizure of an at-sea-weight of 793 kilograms of suspected cocaine.”
The three men were held as detainees, and made their initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller via videoconference Wednesday.
They are scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday for a detention hearing.