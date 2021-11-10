The V.I. government is adding 12 new employees to its payroll under a fellowship program that seeks to train and keep young talent in the workforce.
Management and Budget Office Director Jenifer O’Neal introduced the group at a press briefing Tuesday at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas, noting they will be paid an annual salary of $55,000 as full-time, exempt government employees with benefits over the course of the two-year program.
The “fellows” accepted into the V.I. Government’s Financial Fellows Program have all graduated from college within the last three years and have varying degrees, Government House spokesperson Gerry Yandel said when contacted for additional information.
According to O’Neal, the 12 were chosen out of 38 applicants and will rotate every six months between four government agencies — her OMB office, as well as the Finance Department, Office of Disaster Recovery and Internal Revenue Bureau.
“The fellows program was conceived many months ago, as a way to bring more young people into the public service, giving them opportunities to learn and be trained while being paid,” O’Neal said. “Because it has been so incredibly hard to recruit persons with both the skills and the experience to fill vacancies within the GVI we ultimately see this program as the beginning of an initiative that is a win-win for both the individual fellows and the GVI.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. weighed in on the program, which based on the annual salaries alone will cost the government over a half million dollars.
“We want to make sure we are keeping our talent, and that’s what talent costs these days,” he said, saying the program competes with similar stateside internships.
Under the program, each fellow has been assigned a mentor.
St. Croix resident Acassia Ferguson is among the first 12 fellows.
“Thus far, we are two weeks into our current rotations and are developing strong foundations in our understanding of the roles of various departments and current projects underway,” she said at Tuesday’s press conference.
The other fellows are Roberto Tirado, Mahlayi DeFoe, Desiree Fleming, Jamila Felix and Kahina Brannigan of St. Thomas; Malachi Peterson, Shani Isaac, Harold Brown, Victoria Gario of St. Croix and Khaleila Krall and Lineek Williams from St. John.
Bryan spoke of his excitement about seeing the program that he had only previously dreamed about come to fruition. The governor noted that some participants were returning to the Virgin Islands after studying in the states, which made him “extremely proud.”
“In the last three years, we have impacted the brain drain in such a significant way just by the legislation to get students free tuition. This program is another piece,” Bryan said. “Hopefully next year we will be having 60, 100, 150 applicants trying to get into the program.”
Ferguson said that she and her cohorts “are truly thankful for this opportunity, and are looking forward to making an impact and a great contribution to the Virgin Islands.”