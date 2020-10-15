A 26-year-old man is facing the possibility of 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Deshawn Gonsalves of St. Croix pleaded guilty in District Court on Wednesday, and could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the news release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 12.
Gonsalves was arrested on Oct. 31, 2018, after V.I. Police officers responded to a 911 call and report of a domestic dispute at Lorraine Village Apartments outside of Frederiksted.
While police were interviewing Gonsalves, “he admitted that he possessed a firearm and ammunition in his vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun, two additional magazines, 77 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, and approximately 98 grams of marijuana packaged in plastic baggies and vials,” according to the news release.
Gonsalves is a felon, and was convicted in 2014 in Superior Court of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
V.I. Police investigated the case along with Homeland Security Investigations, and Gonsalves is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston.