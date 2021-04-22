Contractors who repaired damages so Virgin Islanders could remain in their homes after the 2017 hurricanes are a step closer to being paid as the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $418.5 million for their invoices.
FEMA has approved the payment under its Sheltering & Temporary Essential Power program.
Managed by Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority and known locally as the Emergency Home Repairs Virgin Islands program, the federal funds help residents live in their storm-damaged homes while repairs are being made.
Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr. congratulated the efforts of the territory’s disaster recovery partners on the milestone.
“Our administration continues to work in close coordination with FEMA on this matter, and it is welcomed news that we are one step closer to making whole the many local and stateside contractors whose work helped to get Virgin Islanders back in their homes after the storms,” Bryan said in a press release.
Another $111.8 million in invoices remains to be paid covering the contractors’ “soft” costs of housing, travel, administration and oversight associated with doing the work. FEMA has requested additional documentation and more time to consider those costs.
The agency committed to a deadline of July 31, 2021, to complete its review.
Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Daryl Griffith promised his agency will follow through with the requested information.
“I am overjoyed that $418.5 million is authorized to pay both local and stateside contractors,” Griffith said in his press statement. “I am equally confident that the Authority will be able to provide any needed supporting documentation to close out the STEP program that successfully completed temporary repairs on 6,517 homes and permanent roof repairs on 1,516 homes.”
Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien thanked FEMA and promised Griffith her agency’s support.
The total cost for the STEP program is approximately $781 million.