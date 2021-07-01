The Federal Emergency Management Agency has formally approved full replacement of the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, which was severely damaged during the 2017 hurricanes.
“After months of verbal assurances,” FEMA has formally approved the full replacement of the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute, according to a news release from the V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery.
“Replacement signals that the two-story cancer facility can be reconstructed to industry standards ... This approval will lead to the next step of determining the cost to rebuild the shuttered facility.”
The FEMA determination was based on a replacement analysis and evaluation process that “consisted of a thorough review of the documentation submitted by the territory, which outlined the interior and exterior damages, including the extensive mold growth, failed systems, infrastructure deficiencies and the facility’s pre-existing condition,” according to the news release. “While rebuilding our territorial healthcare facilities is vitally important to the entire Virgin Islands, providing quality, comprehensive and resilient cancer care with positive outcomes for our patients and residents is a major priority,” said Darryl Smalls, executive director of Hospital Facilities and Capital Development for the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team.
EYP architecture and engineering began the design phase for the new facility in April.
According to the news release, the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team has begun meeting with “internal stakeholders and will soon expand their collaborative efforts to include vitally important benefactors such as former and current users of its facilities.”
At the current pace, the design of the new Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute should be substantially completed by January,” the release stated.
Prior to the 2017 hurricane season, the cancer institute was the only option for residents to receive life saving and sustaining medical treatment, and “residents and visitors from other Eastern Caribbean islands have since been forced to travel long distances for critical adult and pediatric oncology services,” according to the news release.
“Through a shared goal of building a resilient healthcare system, FEMA, the staff at Schneider Regional Medical Center and the Office of Disaster Recovery herald this approval as a significant step forward,” said Adrienne Williams-Octalien, director of the Office of Disaster Recovery.
Once the cost is agreed upon, the board will release a solicitation for the reconstruction which could begin as early as the first quarter of 2022.