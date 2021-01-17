The V.I. Bureau of Motor Vehicles has been awarded a $3.2 million federal grant to repair its storm-damaged office on St. Thomas.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will fund a complete overhaul of the Sub Base building, which was partially destroyed during Hurricane Irma and has languished with structural integrity issues, limited space, flooding and mold since the 2017 storm.
At a recent appearance before the Senate Finance Committee, bureau Director Barbara Jackson-McIntosh said “without a doubt” the building must be demolished and replaced.
A timeline for the replacement has yet to be announced.
Last fall, V.I. lawmakers passed a bill to appropriate roughly $800,000 to fund a temporary site for the BMV on St. Thomas during construction. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. vetoed the measure, citing the availability of FEMA funding. It remains unclear where the BMV office will relocate as repairs get underway.
Other grants
The federal agency has also awarded funding to the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources. Fort Frederik in Frederiksted, St. Croix, will receive $6,213,969 and Charles W. Turnbull Regional Public Library on St. Thomas will receive $2,902,538 — both facilities suffered hurricane damage.
The final portion of the grant is for $1,192,715 for the V.I. Department of Agriculture for work on the Forestry Building on St. Croix.
“These important grants will benefit the Virgin Islands tremendously in our ongoing rebuilding efforts,” said V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett in a statement announcing the grants.