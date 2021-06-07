With help from more than $11 million in federal disaster fund, the V.I. Public Works Department is rebuilding its facilities on St. John and St. Croix.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $11,607,385 to refurbish the department’s Anna’s Hope compound on St. Croix and their office building on St. John.
The compound serves as the hub of the department’s operations. The administration, transportation and construction buildings suffered the most significant impact, with repair and replacement estimates exceeding $7 million.
The St. John building’s roof was destroyed during the hurricanes, exposing the agency’s second-floor offices to the elements. Demolition is complete, and J. Benton Construction is currently awaiting supplies to complete temporary repairs. Staff will be able to return to their offices before the end of the year.
“It is important for us, as a department, to also take care of our team. These funds will give us the opportunity to construct office spaces that we can be proud of and meet the needs of the public, said Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel.
Work at the Anna’s Hope Compound will include replacement of galvanized roofing, insulation, ceiling tiles, lighting, windows, air conditioning units, electrical elements and painting. The project should be complete by June 2023.
The two-story Public Works facility at the corner of Centerline and Gift Hill roads on St. John also houses the Emergency Operations Center for the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency.
“The staff at the Department of Public Works has been executing their duties in hurricane-ravaged facilities on St. Croix and St. John sharing spaces and piecing together what they can to maintain operations,” said Adrienne Williams-Octalien, Office of Disaster Recovery director.
