The slow process of rebuilding St. Croix’s hurricane-ravaged Arthur Richards Junior High School took a significant leap forward Thursday as the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a $242.5 million project to rebuild the school.
The territory will receive $209.2 million from FEMA with the remaining portion of the project coming from $10 million in insurance proceeds and a “non-federal cost share of 10%,” according to FEMA.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett noted FEMA previously approved far less.
“FEMA had originally offered $148 million to rebuild the school, which was not consistent with the needs of the Virgin Islands and what the territory is entitled to under federal law,” Plaskett said.
“My office organized a summit between FEMA, the Virgin Islands government and the appropriate professional staff in Congress to have FEMA re-evaluate the figures for rebuilding our critical infrastructure,” Plaskett said in a prepared statement.
Plaskett said that following that summit, FEMA offered an additional $61.2 million in funding.
“I am hopeful that these grants will be utilized to harden the infrastructure in our territory,” she said. “We must be prepared and continue to build our resiliency against disaster.”
Arthur Richards in Frederiksted was the first school in the territory deemed eligible for full replacement by FEMA following the 2017 hurricanes, according to Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien.
Demolition of Evelyn Williams Elementary School will make way for the new Arthur Richards School, which will serve pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade students.
At a public meeting in August, Eleven Construction said the demolition of Evelyn Williams Elementary School will be completed in June or July.
As of Wednesday, FEMA has obligated $444 million for emergency and permanent repairs to V.I. Education Department facilities damaged during the 2017 hurricanes.