The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday announced it has established a Civil Rights Advisory Group to ensure vulnerable and underserved populations receive vaccinations in a timely fashion.
The group, which falls under FEMA’s Office of Equal Rights, will evaluate policies, practices and strategies to “ensure equity is at the forefront of all FEMA vaccination efforts across the country.” Among its duties will be the prompt resolution of civil rights concerns and helping to ensure equity in the allocation of scarce resources, according to a news release.
FEMA said it has finalized a contract for 30 mobile vaccination units, with inspections and deliveries scheduled to begin next week. Agency teams in 10 regions will work with partners on site selection and placement, as well as site management for vaccine locations. Staff will include civil rights advisors and disability integration specialists who will help advise local government and other groups as necessary.
Meanwhile, the agency said it also deployed 673 incident management and 318 incident support staff nationwide to support vaccine centers with federal personnel and technical assistance and is being supported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. National Guard Bureau and Department of Defense.
According to the statement, the Army Corps is supporting vaccination centers by coordinating with FEMA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to design walk-up, drive-through and mobile vaccination centers. The National Guard Bureau is providing 1,061 vaccinators to 349 vaccine sites in 39 states and territories.