Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor, Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien and FEMA Senior Adviser to the Administrator Lauren Fischer review images of what Mary-Phyllis and Ronald Nogueira’s St. John home looked like before Hurricane Irma. Page 2
Mary-Phyllis Nogueira shows off her home’s reconstruction to FEMA Infrastructure Branch Director Kristen Hodge.
Daily News photos by ANDREA MILAM
Ronald Nogueira speaks with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor and FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer William Vogel.
Mary-Phyllis and Ronald Nogueira share photos of what their house looked like before the storm with FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer William Vogel.
Ronald Nogueira chats with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor during the administrator’s visit to his home.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor, Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien and FEMA Senior Adviser to the Administrator Lauren Fischer review images of what Mary-Phyllis and Ronald Nogueira’s St. John home looked like before Hurricane Irma. Page 2
Ninety-seven homes on St. John will be hardened against future storms thanks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which awarded $7 million to the St. John Community Foundation to retrofit the homes against hurricane-force wind, debris, rain and other related hazards.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor was on St. John on Wednesday, when he visited the Mamey Peak home of Mary-Phyllis and Ronald Nogueira, the first of the 97 homes to receive assistance from the grant. The couple, both in their 80s, have been slowly rebuilding their home on their own and with the help of family since the house was nearly completely demolished in 2017’s Hurricane Irma. The Nogueiras are on Social Security and they did not have hurricane insurance on their home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.