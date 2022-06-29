ST. THOMAS — The Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute may finally return to service after the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the territory $50 million to reconstruct the facility, which was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes.
FEMA approved full replacement of the facility in June 2021, but delays continued to plague the project.
“Almost one year later, this obligation gives the Schneider Regional Medical Center access to the funding to begin demolition and reconstruction, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery.
“The replacement of the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute on St. Thomas will revitalize critical medical services, providing life-saving and life-sustaining treatment for cancer patients across the U.S. Virgin Islands,” U.S. Virgin Islands Recovery Director Kristen Hodge said in a prepared statement. “The inclusion of hazard mitigation measures in this project will protect the Kimelman Cancer Institute from the loss of service due to power failures during future weather events.”
According to the news release, “The facility was forced to close in 2017 after Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused irreparable damage to critical equipment and systems, leaving a gap in medical care that, to date, has not been filled. Before the storms, the medical center administered cancer treatment to the Territory’s residents and visitors from other Eastern Caribbean islands.”
The Hospital Redevelopment Team is soliciting bids for selective demolition of the facility until July 18.
“We have begun the program redevelopment of the Cancer Center through a series of meetings which has included the Territorial Board, senior leadership and key stakeholders within the Schneider Regional Medical Center,” Darryl Smalls, executive director of the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team said. “Design work began in the summer of 2021, and we will continue collaborating with EYP Architects to finalize plans for the new facility by September 2022.”
The solicitation for reconstruction is expected to be issued by October 2022 and will run concurrently with demolition activities, according to the news release.
“Rebuilding a resilient, state-of-the-art cancer facility has been one of Governor Bryan’s top priorities,” Adrienne L. Williams-Octalien, Director of the Office of Disaster Recovery, said. “This significant milestone could not have been achieved without the support of our local and federal partners. This project kicks off the reconstruction of healthcare facilities across the territory.”