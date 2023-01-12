The V.I. Housing Authority is planning to use funds provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency for housing improvements to those damaged during 2017’s twin hurricanes, according to a joint statement from the agencies.
More than five years after hurricanes Irma and Maria wreaked havoc territory wide, the organizations continue to provide funding to repair the damage caused. The hurricanes were declared major disasters, allowing affected communities and certain nonprofit organizations to receive federal disaster assistance per the Robert T. Stafford Relief and Emergency Assistance Act of 1974, according to the statement.
Federal financial assistance will be provided to the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency for its sub-recipient, the V.I. Housing Authority, which the statement is considering several projects at existing housing complexes including renovation, redevelopment, relocation, or demolition.
Specifically, plans call for:
• Renovation and and reconstructing units with additional improvements to include recreational venues like playgrounds, parks, and community centers
• Relocation of developments to more desirable or locations less vulnerable to natural disasters
• Redevelopment of existing complexes as smaller developments with larger apartments
According to the statement, the objective of the housing improvements focuses on “creating a better future for individuals and the communities of the USVI.”
“To ensure that the proposed actions will not have negative impacts on the physical, biological, cultural, and human environments, the National Environmental Policy Act will use a Programmatic Environmental Assessment” where residents can weigh in.
Residents have until Jan. 16 to mail in or email written comments.
A hard copy of the PEA will be available at the VIHA’s St. Thomas office at 9900 Oswald Harris Court, and on St. Croix at 5 Estate Upper Bethlehem, Kingshill.
Attn: Environmental Planning and Historic Preservation
4500 Sunny Isle Shopping Center, Unit 37 and 38,
Christiansted, V.I. 00820