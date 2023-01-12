Tutu Hi-Rise

Dozens of apartments at the Tutu Hi-Rise housing community on St. Thomas are left open to the elements after Hurricane Irma’s Category 5 winds tore through the complex in 2017.

 Daily News file photo

The V.I. Housing Authority is planning to use funds provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency for housing improvements to those damaged during 2017’s twin hurricanes, according to a joint statement from the agencies.

More than five years after hurricanes Irma and Maria wreaked havoc territory wide, the organizations continue to provide funding to repair the damage caused. The hurricanes were declared major disasters, allowing affected communities and certain nonprofit organizations to receive federal disaster assistance per the Robert T. Stafford Relief and Emergency Assistance Act of 1974, according to the statement.