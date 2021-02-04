Satisfied with the progress of the territory’s internal controls and accounting of recovery dollars, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday announced it will no longer require the V.I. government to seek approval for reimbursement drawdowns.
The decision eliminates a bureaucratic hurdle that forced the territory to submit funding requests and supporting documentation to have FEMA reimburse recovery project spending.
While such a provision seeks to enhance fiscal accountability, removing the requirement will allow the territory to process its own payments and potentially move projects faster.
In a statement, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the decision reflects his administration’s efforts to get the recovery “on the right track.”
“It was a long road toward accountability, but the clean-up and the additional protocols that have been put in place are now bearing fruit for the people of the Virgin Islands,” he said. “Now that we don’t have to abide by those restrictions, we can process payments and move projects more quickly.”
FEMA imposed the drawdown requirement after a 2018 audit found discrepancies with reimbursements filed by the V.I, government. When the findings were released in October 2019, they showed a sweeping lack of supporting documentation for various transactions.
Collectively, this accumulated to roughly $519 million in “potential debt” owed to FEMA. Agencies cited with potential debt included the V.I. Education Department, the V.I. Public Works Department and the V.I. Water and Power Authority, which carries the most potential debt at $96.8 million.
According to V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien, the improper payments occurred before the inception of her office and during a time when the V.I. government simply didn’t have the systems in place to handle such a large infusion of federal dollars.
Over the past two years, the Office of Disaster Recovery has developed “robust grants management and administration protocols and practices in accordance with applicable federal laws, regulations, and administrative requirements,” according to Williams-Octalien.
“The Office of Disaster Recovery has demonstrated the capacity and laid the foundation to ensure that the territory manages federal funds correctly,” she said. “FEMA’s decision to lift this requirement is a testament to the hard work of our staff and their continued pledge to develop the capacity and processes to maintain an accurate accounting of recovery dollars.”
According to a statement, FEMA noted in a letter to Government House that the Office of Disaster Recovery made “substantial progress” in providing supporting documentation in defense of the potential debt and that its responsiveness in conjunction with the approved Internal Control Plans led to the decision to lift the drawdown requirement.