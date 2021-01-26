The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated $2.5 million to the territory for costs related to the COVID-19 vaccine mission, according to a FEMA news release.
The funds will go to the V.I. Health Department to reimburse costs associated with the storage, handling, transporting, distribution and administering of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Since December, when the first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines arrived in the territory, nearly 5,000 first doses have been administered and more than 300 second doses have been administered.
Currently, the vaccine rollout plan is in “Phase 1B,” which opens vaccinations to senior citizens and individuals who regularly engage with the public, like first responders, teachers and grocery workers.
This group joins those in “Phase 1A,” which included clinical health care staff, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, as well as the elderly and persons in need of special care.
For a full list of eligible groups and vaccine providers, visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Anyone who has received either a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and experienced adverse side effects can use the V-safe app to report their case. V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The app can be accessed at vasfe.cdc.gov.
Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster.