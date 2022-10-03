The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that since the twin hurricanes of 2017, it has obligated more than $407 million to restore damaged health facilities, among them Luis Hospital.
The territory, however, has prolonged such plans, five years after the back-to-back Category 5 storms, with one official blaming the acquisition of materials for the snail’s pace.
At a Senate hearing last week, Luis Hospital officials testified that a “temporary hospital” still has not been completed. Patients receiving care at Luis Hospital were to be relocated to a temporary hospital, dubbed JFL North, but that facility has yet to open. During the meeting of the Senate Committee on Health, Hospitals, and Human Services, Daryl Smalls blamed the yearslong delay on “difficulties getting necessary materials.
Smalls, who serves as executive director of the Hospital Redevelopment Team, said, however, that all systems required to run the temporary facility will be operational by Oct. 31.
In addition to Luis Hospital, the Charles Harwood Medical Center on St. Croix, the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute on St. Thomas, and the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center on St. John have all been slated for restoration due to damages sustained during hurricanes Irma and Maria, which walloped the territory 13 days apart in September 2017.
According to a FEMA statement, the back-to-back hurricanes caused substantial roof damage, flooding, and left facilities “ridden by mold.”
Herbert Grigg, FEMA Public Assistance group supervisor of Health, Utilities and Transportation, said the agency is utilizing the Bipartisan Budget Act and Public Assistance alternative procedures “for permanent work to restore medical facilities” and that the Act allows more flexibility for FEMA in “determining eligible work for Public Assistance Alternative Procedures projects to restore facilities that provide critical services.”
“Through the strength of continued efforts and strong partnerships between the territory, FEMA and our federal partners, together will ensure healthcare facilities are built back stronger and more resilient to protect against hazards from future storms,” according the news release. “Critical service facilities must be able to withstand multiple hazards as they serve as the backbone to lifesaving and life sustaining operations. While the 2017 storms left damage and devastation across the territory — progress is being made,” FEMA said.
According to the statement, the Harwood center, which serves as Health’s headquarters on St. Croix, is obligated $251 million, approved by FEMA, “to replace the main building, annex, clubhouse, motor pool building, storage building, and the Emergency Medical Services permanent and maintenance buildings — all seven buildings comprise the medical center.
Specifically, the statement noted that the funds will go toward covering architectural and engineering costs, the installment of modular facilities, a walkway and a temporary parking lot.
According to the statement, on Feb. 12, 2019, FEMA determined that the site was eligible for a full replacement. That April, with the support of more than $2 million in funding from the agency, temporary buildings were constructed and the Health Department moved all its functions to 66 modular units behind the complex, the released stated.
The Harwood complex was once the only hospital on St. Croix until Luis Hospital was constructed in 1982.
FEMA said it approved full replacement, at a cost of $45 million, for the Kimelman Cancer Center in June 2021, but delays have also prolonged the process.
Systems and equipment were damaged during the hurricane, which left the facility useless to residents.
“The cancer institute provided cancer treatment to U.S. Virgin Islanders and to visitors from the Eastern Caribbean region. Services included comprehensive outpatient diagnosis and treatment, clinical, patient support and more,” according to the FEMA statement.
The $45 million project will replace the facility with nearly $171,000 dedicated to hazard mitigation measures which “protect against impacts from future events such as an upgraded generator which will provide power to the facility if the main system fails,” according to the news release.
On St. John, FEMA set aside $695,000 for the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center for “the architectural and engineering design costs.” The agency said it approved the replacement of the permanent facility following catastrophic damage due to the hurricanes caused it to close and transfer services to a modular facility.
“The 11 temporary facilities are the only location that provides 24-hour emergency medical treatment to residents and visitors on St. John,” FEMA said in its news release.
Laurissa D. Ellis, communications officer with the Office of Disaster Recovery, when reached about when work will begin on health care facilities, said the Virgin Islands is awaiting cost documents from Luis and Myrah Keating among the facilities, and that work “targets are subject to change.”
“Once costing has been agreed on by the FEMA and the territory, the projects will be obligated for that amount giving the Territorial Hospital Redevelopment Team access to the funds to begin the process of reconstruction,” Ellis told The Daily News.
The Office of Disaster Recovery provided the following dates expected for demolition and reconstruction of each facility:
• Charles Harwood Medical Complex, St. Croix. Target demolition start date, November 2022; Target completion date, October 2026
• Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute, St. Thomas. Target demolition start date November 2022; Target completion date December 2023
• Luis Hospital, St. Croix. Target demolition start date and completion dates were listed only by years — 2022 and 2027, respectively.
• Myrah Keathing, St. John. A target date was not provided.