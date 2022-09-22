ST. THOMAS — The Office of Disaster Recovery announces that FEMA, through its Public Assistance Program, has awarded the Human Services Department $65.7 million to construct a new 52,000 square foot, long-term care nursing home on St. Thomas.
In September 2021, FEMA made good on its word to provide a decision on the prudent replacement of Queen Louise Home for the Aged by October 2021, according to the news release. The current two-story, 16,000-square-foot facility will be completely replaced to prevailing industry standards.
Now that the territory has received the obligation from FEMA, Human Services, with the assistance of the Department of Property and Procurement, can continue negotiations to secure land in Sugar Estate to build a state-of-the-art facility and begin designs, the release said.
This award represents a tremendous opportunity for the Virgin Islands to continue to provide quality care in a safe environment for individuals who require nursing home treatment,” said Department of Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez. “This funding will allow us to construct a sixty-bed, Skilled Nursing Facility and Nursing Home that meets industry standards and is eligible for certification through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”
According to the statement, when hurricane damages from Irma and Maria in 2017 collided with structural deficits, the ending result was disastrous. The once 30-bed facility which was spread out over two floors, had to be reduced to a mere 17 beds. The 24-hour care facility is now home to about 13 residents on one single floor.
“This obligation is the long-awaited step towards improving the system of care for our elderly and falls right in line with the Governor’s V.I. Healthy Housing Initiative, which calls for all healthcare facilities to be CMS certified,” said Adrienne L. Williams-Octalien, director of the Office of Disaster Recovery. In order to continue providing quality care to residents, the facility will undergo temporary repairs while the new Queen Louise is being constructed. The department plans to temporarily relocate residents while these repairs are being made.