ST. THOMAS — The Office of Disaster Recovery announces that FEMA, through its Public Assistance Program, has awarded the Human Services Department $65.7 million to construct a new 52,000 square foot, long-term care nursing home on St. Thomas.

In September 2021, FEMA made good on its word to provide a decision on the prudent replacement of Queen Louise Home for the Aged by October 2021, according to the news release. The current two-story, 16,000-square-foot facility will be completely replaced to prevailing industry standards.