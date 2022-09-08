FEMA

Territorial Airport Manager Jerome Sheridan, of the V.I. Port Authority, right, leads federal Air Operations and FEMA logistics on a walk-through in May of Cyril E. King Airport during a Readiness Initiative Capstone hurricane response functional exercise.

 Photo by FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in a statement Wednesday, recalled the partnerships formed and services offered in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

According to the statement there were 43 federal personnel and 15 responders from the Defense Coordinating Element deployed to the territory on Sept. 2, 2017 — four days before Irma made landfall, Sept. 6, on St. Thomas and St. John.