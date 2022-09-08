The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in a statement Wednesday, recalled the partnerships formed and services offered in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
According to the statement there were 43 federal personnel and 15 responders from the Defense Coordinating Element deployed to the territory on Sept. 2, 2017 — four days before Irma made landfall, Sept. 6, on St. Thomas and St. John.
“Hurricane Irma’s winds of more than 150 mph, along with bands of wind-driven rain, severely damaged the power grids on St. Thomas and St. John. The storm blew away roofs from hundreds of homes and damaged other critical services, including medical facilities and schools,” according to the FEMA statement.
A day after FEMA staff were on island, “the Region 2 Incident Management Assistance Team deployed to St. Croix and an Initial Operating Facility was established to respond to Irma in partnership with the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency. FEMA, the Department of Defense, other federal partners and VITEMA leveraged numerous resources to support the territory’s response to Irma.”
In the days following the storm, FEMA:
▪ • Disseminated more than 26,000 mass texts and deployed the Department of Defense Civil Authorities Information Support Element to broadcast dozens of messages over loudspeakers.
• Supplied more than 582,000 meals and 380,000 liters of water to survivors.
▪• Deployed the USS Kearsarge and its supporting ships, the USS Oak Hill and USS Wasp, to the Caribbean; the Wasp, along with helicopter support, surveyed damage and performed patient transfers from St. John and St. Thomas to a functional medical facility on St. Croix.
In all, FEMA crews spent a total of 98 hours in the air evacuating 126 survivors, transferring 160 federal employees, and transporting 4,850 pounds of equipment and supplies.
On Sept. 7, the agency kicked off registration plans for Individuals and Households Program. FEMA would later approve $31.4 million to survivors on St. Thomas and $9.4 million to survivors on St. John.
FEMA also provided other assistance to eligible survivors such as direct and financial assistance.
According to the statement, direct assistance included permanent housing construction — repairs, and financial assistance included rental assistance and home repair.
FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialists also provided free advice on how to protect their homes and make them more resilient to future disasters through multiple outreach events, the statement.
“The response to Irma was a whole community effort. Community groups, philanthropic organizations and Virgin Islanders stepped up to muck and gut homes of debris and mold, repair homes, feed survivors and inform people on how they could receive help,” FEMA said in the statement.
It noted that five years after Irma made landfall on St. John, organizations such as Love City Strong, a St. John nonprofit organization dedicated to disaster preparedness and response, continue to support initiatives, and create a culture of resilience.
In January, federal and territorial partners began to coordinate this year’s Readiness Initiative, which culminated in weeklong hurricane response exercises in May — one month before the start of hurricane season. “During the Readiness Initiative’s Capstone, FEMA and other federal partners participated in a training exercise involving hurricane response simulations at the request of the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and VITEMA,” according to the statement. “Response focus areas involved food and water distribution, patient movement, route clearance, debris removal, temporary power, and power restoration and more.
The training incorporated lessons learned from the response to hurricanes Irma and Maria, the latter coming 13 days after Irma, and helped to identify gaps with territorial or local resources and identified federal resources required to respond to severe storms in the territory. Further steps toward strengthening the territory include restoration of FEMA’s bunker on St. Thomas, an initial operating facility for response, the expansion of storage capabilities of shelf-stable meals and boxed water on St. Thomas and St. John to support initial response and repairing the storm-damaged tsunami warning system on St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island. “FEMA remains committed to helping Virgin Islanders recover not only from hurricanes Irma and Maria but will continue to support the territory in developing resilience against future disasters.