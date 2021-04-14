Residents with loved ones who have died as a result of COVID-19 may be able to get assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a news release.
There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen.
The COVID-related funeral expenses must have been incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
There is no deadline for applying for the assistance, and FEMA said as of Monday it has received thousands of calls, which is causing some technical issues.
“Some applicants are reaching operators, while others are receiving a busy signal. We ask that applicants be patient as we work to correct these issues,” the release said.
To be eligible for assistance, applicants must meet these conditions:
• The death must have occurred in the United States.
• The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.
• The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
Applicants can apply by calling 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available.
The agency notes that for faster service — after an individual has called to apply — documents should be submitted online through disasterassistance.gov, or via fax at 855-261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to: COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, P.O. Box 10001 Hyattsville, Md. 20782.
Learn more at FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq.