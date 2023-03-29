Elijah Hakim has been sentenced to serve just over seven years in federal prison for importing fentanyl-laced pills that were linked to a 2021 overdose death on St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

At a hearing held Friday, Chief Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Hakim, 36, to serve 85 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

