Elijah Hakim has been sentenced to serve just over seven years in federal prison for importing fentanyl-laced pills that were linked to a 2021 overdose death on St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
At a hearing held Friday, Chief Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Hakim, 36, to serve 85 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
The sentence comes after Hakim’s October trial, where a federal jury found him guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
U.S. Attorney Delia Smith said in a statement that Hakim’s case was the first time the district has prosecuted those crimes.
Court-appointed defense attorney Lorenzo Palomares argued in a sentencing memorandum filed in February that Hakim should be made to serve a sentence at the lower end of the federal guideline range. Palomares requested a sentence of 63 months, or a little over five years behind bars.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Payne argued that a sentence of 96 months was appropriate, given the seriousness of Hakim’s crimes.
While Hakim was not charged or convicted of crimes directly relating to the April 28, 2021 death of 30-year-old Rachel Atnip on St. Thomas, the investigation into her fatal overdose led to Hakim’s arrest.
“While at the hospital, a VIPD overheard the deceased’s boyfriend tell medical staff that the victim had used cocaine before going to bed, but then woke up and took some opioid pills,” according to the sentencing memorandum filed by Payne, which referred to the victim only by the initials, “R.A.”
The death led to a criminal investigation into opioid trafficking on St. Thomas by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations, which identified Hakim “as the main suspect sending fentanyl from the Atlanta, Georgia area to St. Thomas,” Payne wrote.
A Customs and Border Protection Officer working at a postal facility in Puerto Rico intercepted fentanyl-laced pills that were traced to Hakim, who was arrested in Georgia on Sept. 14, 2021.
Federal agents found a loaded firearm and “evidence of a drug distribution business” in the home, Payne wrote.
Investigators found that Hakim and Atnip were not in direct communication, but both of their phones had been communicating with a third person who has not been publicly identified or charged, according to court records.
“The defendant’s actions were egregious in that this sort of behavior endangers the lives of citizens, as evidenced by the overdose death of R.A., which began this investigation — but did not cease the defendant’s attempt to flood the market in St. Thomas with these lethal pills,” Payne wrote.
Hakim’s “remarkable criminal history spanning 16 years, three states, a territory, and six cities” began when he was 19, and “the only length of time when he was not in trouble for weapons or drugs was during an eight-year prison sentence” that ended in 2018, Payne wrote.
Payne concluded by asking for a lengthy prison sentence to help keep the public safe.
“The defendant has continued to engage in criminal behavior for more than 15 years even after spending eight years incarcerated, and a death occurred as a result of an overdose beginning this investigation. It is clear that the defendant was not deterred in the past by a prior eight year sentence,” Payne wrote.
Illegal drug manufacturers mix fentanyl with other drugs to increase potency — sometimes without warning to distributors — leaving users to unknowingly consume lethal doses of the opioid. The dangers of fentanyl are well known in areas of the mainland where it’s caused scores of accidental deaths, but fentanyl is still uncommon locally.
