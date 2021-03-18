Ferry operators are considering whether to ease restrictions on ridership to help alleviate congestion around the rush hour between St. Thomas and St. John, and to reinstate the late-night boat to St. Thomas.
St. John itself is currently packed with tourists eager to party like the pandemic has already ended — despite ongoing mask requirements and social distancing restrictions, according to a discussion held Wednesday during a meeting of the V.I. Public Services Commission.
“St. John is like an open-air bar sometimes, and that’s good and bad in some ways, but the streets are just filled with people, and a lot of them are from St. Thomas because they feel St. John is safer. I don’t know why, but they do. So, they come over here unmasked, ready to go, ready to party,” said PSC member Andrew Rutnik.
PSC Executive Director Donald Cole said Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte is hearing from Cruz Bay businesses that there is increased demand for a late boat back to St. Thomas, which has been suspended during the pandemic.
Rutnik said he feels that “we’re getting to the point” where the ferries should reinstate the 11 p.m. run to St. Thomas from St. John.
“I think we’re kind of leery of doing so because of the security issues we’ve been experiencing,” said Delrise Varlack of Varlack Ventures. “If we can get the cooperation of the Port Authority to have port police there all the time, we’d consider it. But outside of that, dealing with intoxicated passengers not wanting to wear their mask or not wanting to surrender a ticket and the likes, it becomes burdensome to the captain and crew.”
Varlack said there also isn’t significant demand for later runs, and given that restaurants are still limited to seating only 75% of their total capacity due to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s latest COVID-19 executive order, “there’s no availability, there’s no space, there’s nowhere for anyone else to sit. You have to make a reservation two and three weeks in advance at a restaurant in Cruz Bay. So, I’m not sure where that’s coming from.”
“I defer to them. If they feel passenger load isn’t there, then that’s their decision. But we’re very close to it,” Rutnik said.
PSC Chairman David Hughes said St. John is still in the traditional high season, and “if we can weather this for another four to six weeks, we’re probably not going to have the same situation that we have today.”
“I too would probably like to see us open back up to at least that 11 o’clock run, but I think we need to take guidance to some degree from them, because they’re the ones that have to deal with it,” said PSC member Raymond Williams.
Williams said they need to ensure there’s adequate late-night security by Port Authority, and “I think that’s where the conversation needs to go.”
Varlack Ventures and Transportation Services are currently utilizing a self-imposed ridership restriction to ensure social distancing, and Delrise Varlack said their 200-passenger capacity has been reduced to 130.
Hughes suggested they revisit that limit .
“It’s a very sensitive situation,” Varlack said. “Our customers appreciate the fact that we’re doing so, and they have become very comfortable with the practice.”
On occasion, the ferry has made exceptions to allow large families to sit together, and “customers are calling and complaining, probably not fully aware of what’s taking place,” Varlack said.
Rutnik said there is a “serious problem” on the rush-hour boats, which are popular with commuters and tourists alike.
“They have all the workers that are leaving, and at the same time they have all the tourists coming back to St. Thomas,” Rutnik said. “Quite often, half the passengers have to wait until the next boat can come over.”
“I don’t know that we’re doing anyone any favors from a public health standpoint by turning 40 or 50 people loose in the terminal or around the bars around the terminal,” Hughes said.
The ferries are doing 30-minute runs between 3 and 5 p.m. to pick up passengers leftover from the traditional on-the-hour boats, Varlack said. “We are accommodating the additional traffic flow and getting them safely to their destinations.”
Gov. Bryan’s executive order allows the ferries to run at 75% capacity, and Hughes asked whether Varlack would consider allowing 150 passengers on the boat, instead of 130.
“We can reconsider,” Varlack said.
Hughes also discussed a proposed change to the rate design “that simplifies this whole concept of rates” to take into account the companies are running government-owned boats and would provide ferry companies with a “stipulated return on net income.”
The PSC will “come up with a pro forma that would try and give us an example of how this might work. As a much simpler calculation, one of the benefits is we can revisit it a little more often. We don’t have to put a rate in place that lasts five years, we can look at it each year and make adjustments. We can even escrow profits from it,” Hughes said, and in difficult economic times, “profitability lacking can be returned in a following period.”
“I am for any improved methodology but I’m hoping that we take all things into consideration,” Varlack said, and attorney Maria Hodge said the concept is still too general to the companies to formulate meaningful comment.
“We’ll develop this concept for further discussion,” Hughes said.