ST. CROIX — There was an explosion of culinary delights and cultural euphoria Thursday as thousands of people descended on the 70th Anniversary Food Fair, held this year at the Agriculture Fair grounds in Lower Love.
The aroma of local delicacies and entertainment from local bands and deejays kept made for a glorious time at the fair, named in honor of long-time cook and food fair participant Catherine Cornelius.
This was the first year that the fair was held at the Lower Love fair grounds, in part due to an anticipated larger than usual turn out by residents and visitors for both the fair and for J’ouvert held earlier that morning in Frederiksted. Festival officials said the move was to ensure ease of movement for all involved.
The fair began with the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony where Cornelius was showered with gifts to include flowers, wall scones, mahogany ornaments, a cultural head tie and more.
Masters of Ceremony Alvin Milligan said Cornelius was born on Antigua and moved to St. Croix as an adult. She met and married Warren Cornelius who has since been by her side as she found her niche in cooking on island and participating in the food fair for more than 12 years.
Cornelius said she loved cooking and has been cooking since she was a child with her mother and was responsible for helping to prepare meals for herself and her entire family.
Even before the ceremony began the lines in front some of the booths spilled into each other near the stage. Most in line, seemed to not mind the heat as they waited patiently.
Dale Cohen said he was keeping a mental note of everything he needed to purchase for himself and his mother. “She done tell me don’t come back without the roast pork, tart and tamarind stew and I know I want some oxtail and maubi,” he said. Cohen said his mother was unable to visit St. Croix this festival due to health issues with a family member, but she is waiting for her love package when he returns.
Most of the cooks Thursday offered a full range of meats such as stewed and baked chicken, roast pork, curry goat, salmon balls, stew goat, fry fish, and more, accompanied by trimmings such as baked macaroni, stuffing, potato salad, and rice and plantain.
Crucian sweets such as tarts, cakes, sweet bread, sugar cake, homemade candies and many other homemade stews were also featured at the fair along with local drinks.
There were also a few merchandise vendors selling pepper sauce, seasonings, clothing, ice cream, sandals, bags and more.
Lt. Governor Tregenza Roach said he was grateful for the opportunity to once again be a part of the fair and welcomed those who had traveled to experience every aspect of the 70th Anniversary Festival. He said, however, he knows more people would have the opportunity is prices for air travel were lower. “We have to look at the cost barriers that are keeping many of us from coming together more often as families, and friends,” he said. “There is a deficiency with reasonable travel cost and we must address that soon.”
Gov. Albert Bryan congratulated the Food Fair Committee on a good job and congratulated Cornelius on her being honored. He said the fair has grown because of the dedication of the cooks and the community that support it.
Entertainment from Rising Starts Steel Orchestra, Fetah Band, Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, quadrille dancers, and Spectrum Band rounded out the day.