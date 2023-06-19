ST. CROIX — As night fell over the Rudolph Schulterbrandt Fairgrounds on Sunday, organizers announced the winners of the inaugural Pate Festival that featured dozens of entries and brought out hundreds to the celebration of food and culture.
Sean Tutein, who organized the event along with his wife Shenel, said the festival was a huge success.
Taking top honors in their respective fields were: Best Meat, Angela’s Corner; Best Seafood, Island Vibes; and Best Vegetarian, A & E Catering and Freedom City Service
Joey Swanson, chef at Turkey Leg on the Go, was the People’s Choice Award winner, which was selected by those in attendance, not the judges. The award has been named in honor of Corine Milligan, who was a pate making pioneer and a regular at food fairs and festivals for decades. She died last month after a long illness.
Her daughter, Adrina Milligan Thompson, presented the award to Swanston. She said it was an honor for the inaugural prize to be named for mother.
“This is a real honor and I know if she was here we would have had a booth and been working hard making pates all day,” she said. “We want to thank everyone who signed up, everyone who came out to be a part of the competition and the organizers for remembering my mom.”
The Pate Festival had all of the sights, sounds and smells of a mini–Agriculture Fair. There were small samples of everything from crafts and accessories to food and drinks. Vendors selling candles, jewelry, oils, purses, clothing and leather goods lined the walls as festival attendees milled about in the pavilion customarily reserved for food vendors during Ag Fair.
On the outside many sought refuge from the blistering sun under a large tent set up under mahogany trees. They had their share of pates of all sorts that were bought from the vendors surrounding the main stage. The pates ran the gamut from beef, saltfish and chicken to “specialty pates” such as oxtail, chickpeas, southwest chicken, pastelon, curry lobster, short ribs, shrimp, conch and vegetarian.
Tsunni Sylvester had a paper bag almost covering her face as she ate a shrimp pate that was inside. She said she bought one each — of shrimp and conch — and a sorrel bush tea to wash it down.
“This is good. Coming out I was not sure what to expect from a Pate Festival, but I think they did a good job and there is so much more than pate,” she said. “I have to take one home for my sister so I will get another one for myself before I go, but these were all really good.”
Miles Sanches said he stood in the long line at Bayside Kitchen’s booth for more than an hour because he heard about the superior quality of their pates and wanted to sample them.
“I ended up not getting any pate, but I got the Johnny cake stuff with shrimp salad that was a excellent.”
Melissa Straun said she enjoyed the oxtail pate the most.
“It was just what I expected it to taste like. It had all the right seasonings like my mom’s oxtail, then stuffed inside the dough and fried,” she said with a satisfied smile while rubbing her stomach “I’m really glad I came out today, I feel accomplished.”
With the territory under a heat advisory, fresh squeezed lemonade and snow cones were also two of the bigger attractions at the festival.
Tutein said the idea for the festival was simple because Virgin Islanders love food, and pates are popular.
He said that he and his wife wanted to bring all of the best in the pate industry together and make it a fun event for everyone.
“Everybody likes what they like when it comes to pate and everybody has their favorite spot, so we brought them all under one roof to showcase their skills and let the people be the judges,” he said.
A panel of judges sampled the pates from the 24 participating booths and voted in the categories of meat, seafood, and veggie.
Winners walked away with boat charters, trophies, cellphones and bragging rights until next year’s event, which Tutein said is already in the planning stages.
“As we start planning for next year, we are improving based on feedback. I hope all of the vendors who were here listen to the feedback on what people are looking for and improve on everything so that we will all be successful coming out of the next one,” he said.
Entertainment throughout the day was provided by Ten Sleepless Knights, Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies, No Problemo Band, Deri the songtress and DJ Troopah.