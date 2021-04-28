ST. CROIX — The 2020 edition of The Caribbean Writer journal, a tribute to the late literary icon Kamau Brathwaite, will be launched at the Virgin Islands Literary Festival and Book Fair, hosted online from Friday to Sunday.
Under the theme, “Diasporic Rhythms II: Interrogating the Past; Imagining a Future,” the volume features tributes from award-winning authors and poets as well as not-before published submissions from Brathwaite.
According to Program Chair Alscess Lewis-Brown, the issue is part of the collective outpourings of gratitude, remembrances and reminiscence lyricized in musings and tributes.
The literary festival will begin at 9 a.m. Friday with activities aimed at schoolchildren while the main part of the weekend program will be staged Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m., and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Book Bacchanal slated for Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. will allow authors to read excerpts from and discuss their latest publication. Authors and publishing agents taking part in the event include Edwidge Danticat, Kwame Dawes, Chike Unigwe, Canisia Lubrin, Vladimir Lucien, Shara McCollum, Jacqueline Bishop, Michela A. Calderaro, Mervyn Taylor, Sele Adeyemi, Stefan Carty, Tiphanie Yanique, Rozena Maart, Tobias Buckell, Cadwell Turnbull, Richard Georges and Biko McMillan.