ST. CROIX — The Crucian Christmas Festival’s 70th anniversary celebrations will be shifting into high gear this week as the festival village opens Friday night.
The Festival Village “Daddy Jones’ Musical Kingdom” pays tribute to musician, producer and festival supporter Alwyn Baptiste, Jr. and it will be the venue for nightly events through Jan. 7.
Assistant Director of the Division of Festivals Shamari Haynes, who also doubles as the chairperson of the Village Committee, said this year’s event focuses on the impact of the global pandemic and the return to the celebration of V.I. culture despite the obstacles.
The village, open from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. nightly — will feature more than 30 vendors serving up local culinary favorites. Alcoholic beverages will also be available throughout the night and into the morning.
There will also be several Children’s Village vendors and a number of rides in the Coney Island area.
Baptiste said he was surprised that the village is named in his honor.
He said he has been involved in the Festival and the Village for as long as he can remember and having the village named in his honor is humbling.
“I can remember my first time on stage performing as a teenager and over the years I’ve enjoyed being such a big part of Festival,” he said. “What has been humbling to me is conversations with people in the community about what my being honored means to them”
He said he intends to continue to be a part of preserving the culture because it is something he loves and he knows it means so much to everyone.
Haynes said Baptiste was chosen this year as the Festival Village honoree because he has made tremendous contributions over the years to festival.
“Alwyn is a dynamic person and he has given selflessly to festival all of these years. He has been doing so much as a musician and producer, but when his father passed away, he picked up the mantle and took over so many of his projects,” he said. “He has helped in production, stage managing, assisted with the monarch competitions and just all in all been a great help to other musicians and other entertainers to ensure that superior productions come out of Crucian Festival and we are grateful and want to give him his proverbial flowers now.”
Haynes said things are falling into place for the opening of the village.
“We have been working with various government agencies to cut the grass to improve parking, install cameras, get the electricity on for each booth and get all of the inspections done,” he said. “As the Division of Festivals, we have a great line up of entertainment every night and we plan to keep the show rolling so those who come out have a great time from beginning to end.”
Haynes said while all of the nights in the village are going to be spectacular, he is most enthusiastic about the first night— Cultural Night and the Flag Fete Night.
Cultural night pays tribute posthumously to Mae Louise Williams, who Haynes describes as being a queen of Festival for decades before her untimely passing last year. He said it is fitting to recognize her now that the festival is back in its full glory.
Flag Fete Night, according to Haynes, will also be a big draw due to the big bands coming from Dominica, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands and of course local bands.
The opening ceremony for the Village will be at 7 p.m. Friday and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Nightly entertainment in the village will feature performances by Nikki Brooks, Carnage Band, Groupomania, Vio International, Jam Band, TSK, Maxi Priest, Mada Nile, Patrice Roberts, and KES.