TORTOLA — A re-enactment of the Freedom March and Emancipation Service was held Sunday as part of the celebration of the British Virgin Islands 68th August Festival.
Rev. Melvin Turnbull, who has been leading the event for the last 26 years, said it was scrapped for the last two years because of the pandemic.
As Sunday was also Coronation Day for Festival Prince and Princess, a smaller crowd than was anticipated took part in the march and church service.
“There’s been a lot going on and we weren’t able to come together physically and I think we ought not to take this for granted,” Turnbull said. “Now that we have an opportunity to come together, we must understand that our freedom costs us something. And if we’re not careful, we can slip right back into slavery.”
Turnbull referred to the Commission of Inquiry Report on government fraud and the arrest of former premier Andrew Fahie, among others, that have blemished the territory.
“With just the stroke of a pen, we can lose our Constitution. We can lose our freedom,” he said of the first recommendation in the COI Report. “When we have an opportunity to come together and worship, we ought to do exactly that. It must be about teamwork. But I noticed a lot of unprecedented things have been happening, where folks don’t seem to understand the importance of the spiritual celebration because when the slaves were set free, one of the first things they did was went into the church to give God praise.”
Premier Natalio Wheatley, who took part in the march, recalled that slavery was a dark period in the island’s history.
“Our fore parents suffered grueling pain, yet as an African people they prayed and visualized a better day in the midst of the storm. Their vision lives on in all of us who are directly and indirectly descended from those who lived and died through that dark period,”
he said, adding he is “aware that some descendants of the persons responsible for and who benefitted from slavery have expressed their regret, and describe it as a dark period.
“We observe Emancipation [Day] because history must not forget what our fore parents went through, and neither must we,” he said.
Wheatley called on residents to “never forget that one of our purposes is to continue to carry their dream.”
“They struggled – determined to be free – so that we, their progeny, can be free and know what freedom is,” he said. “They endured so that we could have a life with dignity, security and prosperity. And we must not let them down.”
The theme for Sunday’s march “Keep it Going,” was echoed by guest speaker, the Rev. Bartholomew Orr, pastor of the Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.,
Emancipation is a great thing, he said, but it just didn’t happen one day on Aug 1, 1834, he told the gathering.
“Freedom is something you have to fight every day,” he said. “Keep it going. Continue to do what the lord has called you to do.”
Following Sunday’s march and service, organizers released the line-up for today’s parade and other festival activities this week.
The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. with 21 entries.
The celebration continues Tuesday with horse racing. The start time is 2 p.m. at the Ellis Thomas Downs. Organizers said the event will feature five races.
Wednesday is J’ouvert, or rise and shine tramp, and it kicks off at 4 a.m. from Fat Hogs Bay to Long Bay Beach, Beef Island.
Activities will conclude in Carrot Bay on Friday, with Market Day, boat racing, swimming and donkey racing.