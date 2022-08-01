Emancipation Service

Rev. Melvin Turnbull, front, with Rev. Bartholomew Orr, Premier Natalio Wheatley, Culture Minister Sharie deCastro, Alto Saxophonist Jereme Vanterpool, soloist Dwight Hutchinson and Lay Preacher Rosemary Flax, at the start of the Emancipation service at the Sunday Morning Well.

 Photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — A re-enactment of the Freedom March and Emancipation Service was held Sunday as part of the celebration of the British Virgin Islands 68th August Festival.

Rev. Melvin Turnbull, who has been leading the event for the last 26 years, said it was scrapped for the last two years because of the pandemic.