Festive Christmas caroling tradition continues on Tortola

TORTOLA — A year ago, Ulric “Sappy” Pilgrim pined away on St. Thomas, missing the traditional Christmas caroling in Tortola’s Carrot Bay for the first time in more than 50 years, and Abigail Turnbull could only listen to the Carrot Bay Carolers via a cell phone when they arrived at her mother’s house.
With the COVID lockdown lifted, both joined the carolers on Christmas Eve walking house to house through the sleepy north coast village — even getting traditional treats of hot lemongrass tea, guava berry tarts and sweet potato pudding along the way.
“Because of the pandemic, last year I couldn’t make it up from St. Thomas at all, but I mean this year, I had to come. This is home, so I had to come,” Pilgrim told The Daily News. “I don’t enjoy Christmas without coming to Carrot Bay and singing with the carolers, blessing the season.”
Pilgrim first took part as a six-year-old child at his grandfather’s side in the 1950s.
“I don’t know what will happen in the next couple of years when we get a little older and move on,” he said. “I’m not seeing any young people here with us, but we’ll continue the tradition for as long as we can do it.”
Turnbull who lives in Boston, said she too comes home to celebrate the tradition, but missed last year because of the pandemic.
“From the time I was young, the village people used to come out and sing and I wanted to go with them. And, when I was old enough, I was able to go and sing and I’ve been doing it ever since,” she said. “Every single year I can, I come home. It’s unexplainable, but it’s great to be back, see family and friends, especially my mom, brother and aunt, cousins and close friends. It’s just great to be back.”
Last year, there was a 2 a.m. curfew and the carolers had to get home early.
Group leader Velma Donovan-Chung, said the group is comprised of individuals attending the Seventh-day Adventist and Methodist churches. This year, they planned to stop at 2 a.m. as the Methodists had Christmas service at 7 a.m. and the Adventists just two hours later.
At one house, the Carrot Bay carolers intersected with The Band of Love, who departed shortly thereafter for Long Bay, Frenchman’s Cay and West End.
“That was it, that was the bomb,” Donovan-Chung said. “I remember my mom saying long ago when they went out and met a group, you had to raise a song, the national anthem or something — song for song. So it was good fellowship — not out singing each other — but singing together and bringing joy to the home. That was fun. We love doing that.”
Last year, because of the curfew, Donovan-Chung limited the time they spent at each house, a restriction they didn’t have this year.
Despite the village’s small size, it is steep in cultural traditions.
The Happy Family Band — which has its origins in Cane Garden Bay — was the third group visiting homes.
Carolyn Stoutt-Igwe told The Daily News that despite the death of longtime leader Daniel Cline, who died in 2009, the group has continued.
“He had taken over from his sister many, many years ago and the band name is over 80 years from when it started. So, since he died, we have kept it going and have different young people here to keep the tradition going,” she said.
“We started in Cane Garden Bay, but we have persons from there who have moved out,” she said explaining their wider roaming caroling this year.
“This is a tradition that we love doing,” Stoutt-Igwe said.