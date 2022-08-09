Anniversary

 Photo by FHC

ST. CROIX — Frederiksted Health Care, Inc. marked its 22nd year providing health care services to the St. Croix community with a small back-to-school health fair in observance of National Health Center Week.

According to a news release, the festivities began Saturday with FHC’s annual patient appreciation event at FHC North Shore Health Center in La Grande Princesse with a backpack and school supplies giveaway. The center also held immunization drive, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two mobile units that will be used to provide medical and dental services throughout St. Croix.