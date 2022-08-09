ST. CROIX — Frederiksted Health Care, Inc. marked its 22nd year providing health care services to the St. Croix community with a small back-to-school health fair in observance of National Health Center Week.
According to a news release, the festivities began Saturday with FHC’s annual patient appreciation event at FHC North Shore Health Center in La Grande Princesse with a backpack and school supplies giveaway. The center also held immunization drive, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two mobile units that will be used to provide medical and dental services throughout St. Croix.
“The goal of National Health Center Week is to create public awareness for the community health initiatives that FHC is advancing for St. Croix,” according to the press release.
National Health Center Week is observed Aug. 7-13.
Community Health Centers like FHC have played a key role in securing access to affordable, quality health care for everyone, well before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement. While they are run locally, CHCs are part of a national network serving nearly 29 million people nationwide.
“They save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources. Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. As unemployment rises and more Americans lose their employee-sponsored health care, Community Health Centers will be the key to keeping America healthy,” according to the statement.
The release called on Congress to approve emergency and long-term funding for CHCs, so that they can “survive and thrive” after the pandemic.
The FHC invited the public to support and celebrate its mission and accomplishments through the week. All FHC clinics will be closed Friday for the annual employee appreciation and team building event, according to the release.