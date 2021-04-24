ST. THOMAS — The Public Works Department is advising the public of milling and paving work scheduled for this weekend and next week as part of the ongoing fiber-optic installation project.
According to Public Works, milling is planned for today and Sunday, and repaving is slated for Monday and Tuesday in the following areas: southbound lane on Mafolie Road (Route 35); Mariendahl Road (Route 32) by Nadir; and Crown Mountain Cell site down Route 334 and ending at intersection with Crown Mountain Road.
The department is urging motorists and pedestrians to use extreme caution when traversing this area or use alternate routes.