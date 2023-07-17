The National Park Service announced Saturday that Nigel Fields will step down as superintendent of the Virgin Islands National Park and return to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a senior executive position.
Former Deputy Superintendent Scott Simmons will serve as acting superintendent of the park and the Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument beginning on July 30.
Fields’ resignation comes amid a controversial land swap between the Virgin Islands government and the National Park Service to trade Whistling Cay off of St. John for an area in Estate Catherineberg, on which the V.I. government intends to build a school.
In a press release, the Park Service lauded Fields for overseeing multiple hurricane recovery projects, coral reef restorations, and the redevelopment of the Cinnamon Bay campground and the Cruz Bay ball field and playground.
“He expanded partnerships and advanced community in the redevelopment options for the Caneel Bay area and assisted the Government of the Virgin Islands with their land exchange request for the purpose of constructing a new pre-K through 12th grade public school,” the press release stated. “This long-standing goal would create the first public high school on St. John.”
Lawmakers recently discussed that swap during a Committee of the Whole meeting on St. John. Though reluctant to cede any St. John land to the federal government, most senators indicated they would do so in exchange for land on which to build a public school.
According to a National Park Service press release at the time, Scott Simmons began his tenure with a six-month assignment as deputy superintendent of the Virgin Islands National Park in 2021. In the year prior, he worked for the U.S. Interior Department’s Great American Outdoors Program Management Office, the Assistant Secretary of Fish and Wildlife and Parks, and the National Park Service Office of Legislative and Congressional Affairs.
“Scott’s leadership and specialized experience with complex construction projects offers timely expertise to the park as we ramp up our hurricane recovery efforts,” Fields said in a statement at the time. “We welcome Scott’s methodical and collaborative approach to managing operations, problem solving and ensuring high quality experiences for all park visitors.”