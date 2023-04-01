Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is appealing to the V.I. Supreme Court in his fight with the Legislature over a law that changed the composition of the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s governing board.
On March 8, V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty ruled that the law, Act No. 8472, “does not violate the separation of powers doctrine and is a valid exercise of legislative authority.”
The V.I. Justice Department has appealed the ruling to the V.I. Supreme Court, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Ian Clement filed a 25-page memorandum Thursday in support of a motion to stay the lower court’s order, pending the outcome of that appeal.
Clement argued that in the order, “the Superior Court misinterpreted and misapplied the relevant case law,” and the legislation does infringe on the governor’s executive powers.
The Legislature voted in 2021 to override Bryan’s veto of Act No. 8472, a law that reduces the number of WAPA board members from 9 to 7 by eliminating two out of the three Cabinet-level members appointed by the governor, and naming the director of Energy as the sole Cabinet-level board member.
In an effort to stop the law from taking effect, Bryan and the V.I. government filed a lawsuit against WAPA on Aug. 27, 2021, asking the court to block the reorganization of the board.
While senators argued the law was an effort to reform WAPA, Bryan said he vetoed it because it “does nothing to address the allegations of waste, fraud and abuse. It does nothing to address customer complaints. It is solely focused on limiting the governor’s input into the decision-making of WAPA.”
Gumbs-Carty wrote in the March 8 opinion that the law does not infringe upon the governor’s power of appointment and removal, which “is only unrestricted for purely executive officers,” and “the Legislature created WAPA, not the executive branch. The Legislature retains the authority to restructure the Board as it sees fit.”
The law also established qualifications for the six non-governmental board members, requiring formal education or experience in relevant disciplines, including engineering and power generation, energy, economics, public affairs, law, or computer technology.
Prior to the board’s meeting Thursday, WAPA issued a statement on the court order, which said that “after thorough legal review, the Governing Board and Legal Counsel confirm that the Governing Board structure is legally compliant after reflecting the removal of Joel Lee, Director of the Bureau of Internal Revenue because the legislation limits government Board membership to the Director of the Virgin Islands Energy Office.”
A third government member, Anthony Thomas, is no longer on the board after resigning as Property and Procurement Commissioner in February.
The legislation provides for six private sector members in addition to the Director of the Virgin Islands Energy Office, and the board currently has four private sector members.
WAPA’s statement gave a brief description of each member’s professional background, including Chairman Kyle Fleming, who “holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master of science in energy systems and carries over 10 years of energy industry experience,” and is responsible for implementing energy policy territory-wide.
Hubert Turnbull serves as Chair of the Planning and Economic Committee and is a retiree of WAPA and former President of the Rank-And-File Union. He is a private business owner and president of TMT Sand Company which sells aggregate and construction materials on the island of St. Thomas.
Cheryl Boynes-Jackson serves as a member of the Planning and Economic committee and is a private business owner. Jackson is the Vice President of Boyson Inc., Ocean Link Enterprises and Marine Transportation Industry that schedules ferry and barge transportation and charters throughout the USVI and Puerto Rico.
Juanita Young serves as a member of the Finance and Audit Committee and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science and has eighteen years’ experience in finance, 20+ years of accounting experience, experience as Controller, CFO, and COO. Young currently serves as Controller for The Daily News.
Elizabeth Armstrong serves as a member of the Planning and Economic Committee and is a private business owner of the Buccaneer Hotel for over 40 years on the Island of St Croix.
“With the conclusion of its review, the Authority will be proceeding with its monthly Regular Governing Board meeting as scheduled and looks forward to continuing efforts to improve our essential services to the people of the Virgin Islands,” according to the statement issued Monday.
But in the motion for a stay, Clement argued that the governor should retain the right to remove at least three of the WAPA board members without cause, and the control over only a single cabinet-level member limits the governor’s ability to implement his energy policy.
Disagreements over energy policy do not constitute just cause for removing non-governmental board members, a restriction which “erodes the Governor’s power” under the Revised Organic Act, which functions as the territory’s constitution, Clement argued.
The Energy Office Director “would be but one of seven voices,” and “other non-governmental members of the Board could outvote any initiative advanced by the Governor through the Energy Office Director,” according to the motion for a stay.
He added that the governor is elected not only to conduct day-to-day business, but implement long-range policies, and WAPA remains “one of the most intractable problems” for the territory.
“So each Governor is charged with implementing energy policy, particularly concering WAPA. To implement energy policy, the Governor requires subordinates loyal to him,” according to Clement.
As of Friday, a judge had not yet ruled on the motion.