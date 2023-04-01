Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is appealing to the V.I. Supreme Court in his fight with the Legislature over a law that changed the composition of the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s governing board.

On March 8, V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Renee Gumbs-Carty ruled that the law, Act No. 8472, “does not violate the separation of powers doctrine and is a valid exercise of legislative authority.”

