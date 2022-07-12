ST. CROIX — Clean Sweep Frederiksted will host its annual family friendly Children’s Book and Film Festival next month in its continued efforts to promote literacy.
Four films, with corresponding books, will be shown beginning Aug. 5. The first 25 attendees on each night will receive a free book, suited for ages 6 and up, that corresponds with the movie being played.
“The Children’s Book and Film Festival is a Clean Sweep Frederiksted signature event started in 2015. It is a fun and safe evening event for families that promotes literacy. Our biggest goal for this event, however, is to create happy childhood memories of the place where they live,” Clean Sweep Frederiksted founder Virginia Clairmont said.
The festival will be hosted at Claude O. Markoe School, where activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. The showing of “Paddington” will start promptly at 7:15.
The film and book “Babe” will be featured on Aug. 6.
On Aug. 12, the “Jungle Book” film and book will be featured and on Aug. 13, “A Wrinkle in Time.” All films are scheduled to end at 9 p.m. with the exception of “A Wrinkle in Time,” which has a run time of two hours.
This year, according to Clairmont, the organization did not partner with a bookstore but purchased books directly from a wholesaler on the mainland to provide as gifts. All ages are welcome to attend, however, the films and books are best suited for ages 6 and up.
The outdoor affair will boast a barbecue for attending families, so families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating while enjoying the film, food, and provided activities.
“This year, Jungle James is coordinating our children’s activities that will include traditional children’s games such as red light-green light, tag, hopscotch, etc. We will also have a chalk art project each night of the event,” Clairmont said.
Food donations are welcomed by the organization as are volunteers to help prepare, serve food, set up, and breakdown. Children’s book donations, to be given to the students at Claude O. Markoe School, are also welcomed.
“We hope this event encourages a love of reading in children and encourages them to grow their own personal library,” Clairmont said. “We know that reading is a great way for young people to expand their vocabulary and improve communication skills. Combining the film and movie encourages young people to engage in critical thinking by comparing the movie and book.”
For more information, to become a volunteer, or to donate to the children’s festival call (340) 227-1978 or email info@cleansweepfrederiksted.org for more details.