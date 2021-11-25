A Florida jury has convicted V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau tax return controller Roystin David of cocaine trafficking, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
David, who was charged along with two V.I. Police officers and three other men, was the only co-defendant who did not enter a plea agreement with prosecutors, choosing instead to bring the case to trial.
The men were arrested after David — Maleek Leonard, and V.I. Police officers and National Guard members Shakim Mike, and Teshawn Adams, who all live on St. Thomas — traveled on a charter plane from St. Thomas to Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Florida on Jan. 12.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers discovered 294 plastic-wrapped bricks of cocaine inside several duffel bags and suitcases, according to an affidavit.
The bricks weighed just under 725 pounds with an estimated value of more than $5 million.
Mike fled the airport on foot and contacted Tevon Adams — the twin brother of Teshawn Adams — who was already in Florida, and took him to a hotel in Miami.
A sixth man, Anthon Berkeley was charged after he admitted to driving from Orlando to Miami to pick up a kilo of the cocaine, and expected to be paid $18,000 to deliver it to the ultimate buyer.
Teshawn Adams was sentenced on Oct. 4, to 14 years in prison after prosecutors identified him as the leader of the “international drug trafficking scheme.”
Mike was sentenced to 12½ years, and Tevon Adams and Berkeley were both sentenced to serve 70 months in prison — slightly less than six years.
Leonard was sentenced on Oct. 4 to serve just over five years in prison.
Despite his co-defendants’ guilty pleas, David took the case to trial.
On Oct. 28, a jury found David guilty of two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, according to court records.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18 in Miami before Senior Judge Paul Huck.